KKR Vs MI: Dream 11 Prediction, Playing XI, Head To Head Record For IPL 2023 Match 22

KKR vs MI: Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Mumbai Indians in match 22 of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Nitish Rana-led Knight Riders on one end are coming off a 23-run defeat against the Sunrisers Hyderabad whereas, on the other hand, Rohit Sharma's Mumbai broke their streak of losses and won their last match vs Delhi Capitals.

Bowling has started to become a concern for the Kolkata Knight Riders as in the last two matches the bowlers have not been able to leave any impact and have constantly leaked runs in the last two matches. Batting might also worry the Knight Riders as no batsman except Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, and Rinku Singh have been able to fire due to which the team has ended up losing matches.

READ: MI vs KKR Live Score - Check MI vs KKR Live Score IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians on the other hand also have a few issues to address despite they are coming off a win against the Delhi Capitals. Batting which had been letting the team down for a long time performed in the match vs Capitals and it was captain Rohit Sharma who ended his drought of half-centuries and achieved a fifty in IPL after almost two years. Ishan Kishan also came up with innings of 31 off 26 balls and has looked in good touch. Suryakumar Yadav's batting form will be a worry for MI as he is one of their main batsmen and the team would want him to perform. Bowling which had been a weak link for the Mumbai-based franchise from the first two matches performed in the match vs Delhi and Jason Behrendorff was the pick of the bowlers.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: KKR vs MI probable Playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders: Jason Roy, N Jagadeesan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), N Wadhera, Tilak Varma, Hrithik Shokeen, Cameron Green, Piyush Chawla, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Riley Meredith

KKR vs MI IPL 2023: Probable Impact Players

Kolkata Knight Riders: Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Venkatesh Iyer, David Wiese

Mumbai Indians: Arjun Tendulkar, T Stubbs, T David, R Singh, K Kartikeya

KKR vs MI IPL 2023: Head to Head

Mumbai Indians have dominated the Kolkata Knight Riders in the head-to-head record of the Indian Premier League and till now the men in blue and gold have been able to win 22 matches out of 31 they have played. Knight Riders on the other hand have been on the winning side for nine times.

Coming to the record in the last five matches, Kolkata Knight Riders might have a certain edge as they have emerged victorious three times whereas, on the other hand, MI has been on the winning side twice.

MI vs KKR IPL 2023: Dream 11 Fantasy Tips

Wicket Keepers: Ishan Kishan (wk)

Batsmen: Jason Roy, Rohit Sharma (C), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana

All-Rounders: Andre Russell, Cameron Green

Bowlers: David Wiese, Varun Chakravarthy, Jason Behrendorff