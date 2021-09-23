KKR Vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Head To Head, Top Picks, Team News And More

Kolkata Knight Riders are all set to lock horns with defending champions of the Indian Premier League(IPL) 2021, Mumbai Indians on September 23 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in UAE. MI lost their opening match of the second leg of IPL 2021, to Chennai Super Kings(CSK) by 20 runs on September 19. Whereas KKR pulled off a sensational win over Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB) in their previous match, on September 20 by first restricting RCB for a score of 92 runs only, and then chasing down the target in ten overs at the loss of only one wicket.

MI currently sit fourth in the IPL 2021 points table with four wins in four matches. On the other hand, KKR find themselves in sixth place with three wins in eight matches. The last time both teams faced each other, was during match no. 5 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, where MI won the match by 10 runs, after posting a target of 153 runs and successfully defending it. As the teams meet again in the match no. 34 of the tournament, both teams will look for a win and add two valuable points to their points tally.

KKR vs MI Head-to-Head:

Total Matches played- 28

MI won- 22

KKR won- 6

KKR vs MI Dream11 Predictions, Match no. 34 of IPL 2021:

Fantasy XI for KKR vs MI- Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell (vc), Venkatesh Iyer, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakaravarthy

Predicted XI for MI- Rohit Sharma (c)/Anmolpreet Singh, Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya/Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Predicted XI for KKR- Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), 6 Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.

Top Picks-

Batters- Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill

All-rounders- Krunal Pandya and Andre Russell

Bowlers- Trent Boult and Varun Chakaravarthy

Team News:

The skipper of MI, Rohit Sharma missed the first match of the second leg of IPL, as he was not 100% fit to play the match. However, the team posted a video on social media, where Rohit can be seen talking about the clash with KKR. If he makes himself available for the match, it would be a benefit for MI, as his experience and instincts work the best for the team.

Pitch Report and Playing Conditions:

In the last match played in this stadium, RCB were restricted to a low score by the KKR bowlers. So, the batters need to spend more time at the wicket before moving on to the explosive way of batting, later in the innings. The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is expected to favour the bowlers.

