KKR Vs MI H2H IPL 2021 Match 5: Which Players Have Had The Upper Hand Over The Years?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 5 of the IPL 2021 on Tuesday, April 13 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The KKR vs MI live streaming will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Both sides are coming into this game on the back of contrasting results. While KKR won their opening game by 10 runs, MI lost the tournament opener by 2 wickets.

KKR vs MI live: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians head to head record

The KKR vs MI rivalry is one of the most fascinating tussles in the history of the cash-rich league. Over the years, both sides have been a part of several memorable encounters that are still etched in the minds of cricket fans. As KKR gear up to take on MI, let's take a look at the KKR vs MI h2h record and leading players of the rivalry.

The Men in Blue and Gold are clear winners when it comes to the KKR vs MI h2h record. Kolkata and Mumbai have locked horns with each other 27 times in the IPL. According to the KKR vs MI h2h record, it's Rohit Sharma's men who beat the Men in Purple, 21-6. Notably, as per the Kolkata vs Mumbai head to head record from the past six years, the Mumbai outfit has won all the games except one in 2019 when Kolkata scored a record total of 232. As a result, the Mumbai Indians squad 2021 start as favourites to win.

IPL points table: Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik lead run-scoring charts in rivalry

Rohit Sharma is the highest run-getter from the Mumbai Indians squad 2021 vs Kolkata, with 939 runs in 27 matches at an average of 46.95 and a strike rate above 133. He has scored six fifties and one century against the two-time IPL champions. On the other hand, for KKR, it is Dinesh Karthik who is the leading run-scorer against Mumbai from the KKR team 2021 with 330 runs in 21 innings at an average of 22.00 and a strike rate of 128.40 with one fifty.

Among bowlers, Sunil Narine is the fourth-highest wicket-taker of all-time vs Mumbai, picking up 22 wickets in 16 matches at an average of 20.72 and an economy rate of 6.78. Notably, he was left out from the KKR team 2021's playing XI in their opening game, however, his incredible numbers against Mumbai might prompt KKR management to include him in the team. On the other hand, Jasprit Bumrah is the leading wicket-taker for Mumbai against KKR with 12 wickets in as many matches at an average of 29.41 and an economy rate of 8.02.

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM