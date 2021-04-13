KKR Vs MI Live Stream Details, Chennai Pitch And Weather Report, IPL 2021 Match 5 Preview

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 5 of the IPL 2021 on Tuesday, April 13 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The KKR vs MI live stream will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the high-voltage clash, here's a look at KKR vs MI live telecast details, KKR vs MI pitch report and weather forecast, KKR vs MI live scores info and KKR vs MI head to head record.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Match Preview

Kolkata and Mumbai are coming into this game on the back of contrasting results. While KKR won their opening game against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs, MI lost the tournament opener against Royal Challengers by two wickets. The Men in Purple will look to keep up with winning momentum whereas the Men in Blue and Gold, who are generally slow starters, will look to get to winning ways and not leave too much to do during the latter phase of the competition.

While Kolkata Knight Riders have form on their side, Mumbai Indian have history on their side. Rohit Sharma's men have been utterly dominant in their fixtures against KKR and the fixture on Tuesday promises to be a contest of the same magnitude. Both teams are filled with some of the best T20 batsmen in the world, which is why fans are in for a thrilling contest.

KKR vs MI live telecast and live streaming details

For the KKR vs MI live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Tuesday, April 13. For KKR vs MI live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The KKR vs MI live stream in India will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

KKR vs MI pitch report

The track at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is traditionally known for its assistance to spinners and slow bowlers. Batting here is a little difficult, which is why batsmen need to get their eye in before deciding to shift gears. The pitch will improve for batsmen as the game progresses, which is why the captain winning the toss is going to field in all likelihood. Anything around 170 would be a winning score on this pitch.

The last game here between MI and RCB saw the latter just about chase the target. The bowlers who varied their pace on the surface were effective. RCB's Harshal Patel picked up a fifer and one of his main weapons was the slower delivery. Spinners should look to bowl slower because of the long square boundaries.

Chennai weather forecast

The weather during the KKR vs MI match will be pretty cloudy. According to Accuweather, the temperature in Chennai is expected to be around 29°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will pretty much remain the same during the finishing stages (27°C at around 11:00 PM IST). Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will be extreme and will hover between 75-85%. There will be a significant cloud cover during the entire match and there are high chances of rain interrupting the game.

KKR vs MI head to head record

The Men in Blue and Gold are clear winners when it comes to the KKR vs MI h2h record. Kolkata and Mumbai have locked horns with each other 27 times in the IPL. According to the KKR vs MI h2h record, it's Rohit Sharma's men who beat the Men in Purple, 21-6. Notably, as per the Kolkata vs Mumbai head to head record from the past six years, the Mumbai outfit has won all the games except one in 2019 when Kolkata scored a record total of 232.

SOURCE: MUMBAI INDIANS INSTAGRAM