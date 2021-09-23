KKR Vs MI Live Streaming: How To Watch IPL 2021 LIVE In India, UK And US?

The 34th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2021 is scheduled to be played between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. The match is set to start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Currently, MI is fourth in the IPL 2021 standings with eight points from eight games. KKR on the other hand are two points behind MI and are sixth on the table. Both the teams will be hoping for a win to boost their chances to make it to the playoffs.

How to watch IPL 2021 in India?

All the matches in India will be aired on Star Sports Network. To catch KKR vs MI Live Streaming, fans can log into the Disney+ Hotstar app. The Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians match is slated to begin at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

How to watch IPL 2021 in the US and Canada?

Willow TV has the broadcasting rights to telecast IPL matches in the United States and Canada. In the North American countries, IPL 2021 is being aired live at 10:00 AM local time. Meanwhile, Disney Bundle has the rights to stream the IPL matches live for its online audience in the American continent.

How to watch IPL 2021 in the UK and Ireland?

Sky Sports Network has been given the broadcasting rights to telecast all the IPL matches in the United Kingdom and Ireland. People in the UK and Ireland can subscribe to Sky to watch the IPL matches live in their respective countries at 3:00 pm local time. Meanwhile, NOW, which is a subsidiary of Sky, has the rights to live-stream IPL matches in the UK and Ireland.

How to watch IPL 2021 in the other parts of the world?

Star Sports Network, which has the broadcasting rights of the IPL, will telecast all the matches live in Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives apart from serving audiences in India. SuperSport will broadcast IPL matches in South Africa, while BeIN Sports will telecast the tournament in Saudi Arabia and North African countries. In Australia and New Zealand, people can watch IPL 2021 on Fox Cricket and Sky Sports, respectively.

(Image: PTI)