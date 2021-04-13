KKR Vs MI Live Telecast And Stream: Where To Watch In US, UK, Canada And WI?

Having won their first match at the IPL 2021, Eoin Morgan and his Kolkata Knight Riders will be geared up to take on Rohit Sharma and his Mumbai Indians in Match 5 of the season. Everything that could go right, went right for KKR as they recorded an impressive 10-run victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. Healthy contributions from opener Nitish Rana and No.3 Rahul Tripathi and a brilliant cameo from former skipper Dinesh Karthik bode well for the Knight Riders as they come into this game against the five-time winners and defending champions.

In keeping with their trend of losing their opening match of every season since 2012, the Mumbai Indians went down to the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 2 wickets in a last-ball thriller on April 9. While the in-form Chris Lynn, Suryakumar and Ishan Kishan were taken in by the RCB bowlers in Game 1, the team's bowlers had an excellent night, almost getting the team across the line. Here is a look at the KKR vs MI live telecast and live streaming details in the UK, the US, the West Indies and Canada.

KKR vs MI live in UK

In order to catch KKR vs MI live in UK, fans will have to tune in to Sky Sports. Viewers can pick between catching all the action on the Sky Sports Cricket channel or stream the game live on the Sky Go app. As per UK time, the KKR vs MI live telecast in the country will commence at 3:00 PM. Meanwhile, fans in Continental Europe (except the UK and Ireland) can watch the KKR vs MI live on YuppTV, a leading OTT platform for South Asian content.

KKR vs MI US channel

The KKR vs MI US channel is Willow TV, a longtime broadcaster of cricket content in the country. American fans who prefer to stream their content can watch the KKR vs MI live streaming in the US on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. The KKR vs MI live telecast in the country will begin at 10:00 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST).

KKR vs MI live stream in West Indies

The KKR vs MI live stream in West Indies will be available on television/live stream on Flow TV (Flow Sports 2) throughout the region. As per West Indies time, the KKR vs MI live telecast in the country will commence at 10:00 AM.

KKR vs MI in Canada live

Canadian fans can also catch the KKR vs MI match live on Willow TV. Willow TV is a subscription-based satellite TV channel that offers 24/7 cricket content. The KKR vs MI live telecast in Canada will begin at 10:00 AM local time

Image Credits: IPL website