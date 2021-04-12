KKR Vs MI Live Telecast: Where To Watch In UAE, South Africa, Sri Lanka And Singapore?

Having secured their first win of the IPL 2021 season against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Eoin Morgan and his KKR team will seek to break their losing streak against the Mumbai Indians on April 13. With three consecutive wins over Kolkata meanwhile, MI will hope to get back on the winning path as they meet on Tuesday. Currently in the bottom half of the table after their close loss to the RCB side in Match 1, the Mumbai Indians are expected to bounce back in typical MI fashion as they go into this game. Here is how fans from the UAE, Sri Lanka, South Africa and Singapore can watch the RR vs PBKS live telecast in their countries.

Always quick off the blocks ðŸ’ªðŸ½



Since 2013, the Knights have won 8/9 of their opening games in the #IPL ðŸ™ŒðŸ½#KKRHaiTaiyaar #SRHvKKR #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/yTVwIxq475 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 12, 2021

KKR vs MI live in UAE

With beIN sports winning the broadcast rights for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, fans can catch KKR vs MI live in UAE on beIN Sports. Other countries, such as Algeria, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Tunisia among others, which are also a part of the MENA region, can watch the IPL 2021 live on beIN Sports as well. The KKR vs MI live telecast will commence at 6:00 PM as per UAE time.

KKR vs MI Sri Lanka channel

Like India, the KKR vs MI Sri Lanka channel will be Star Sports. YuppTV, an OTT platform specializing in South Asian content will be airing a live stream of the entire IPL 2021 season in Sri Lanka, Australia, Bhutan, Continental Europe (except UK & Ireland), Central and South America, Central Asia, and South-East Asia (except Singapore), Maldives, and Nepal. As per Sri Lankan time, the live action of the match will commence at 7:30 PM.

KKR vs MI live stream in South Africa

The IPL 2021 will not be a televised event in South Africa. However, interested fans can watch the KKR vs MI live stream in South Africa and the Sub-Saharan countries including but not restricted to, Nigeria, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Cote d'Ivoire, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger and Rwanda on the SuperSport app or website. The KKR vs MI live telecast will commence at 4:00 PM as per South African time.

KKR vs MI in Singapore live details

Unlike other countries in South/South East Asia, fans in Singapore will not be able to watch the IPL on YuppTV. Instead, they can catch the KKR vs MI in Singapore live on the Star Hub platform. SingTel will also broadcast the games live in the country. The KKR vs MI game will commence at 10:00 PM as per Singapore time.

Image Credits: IPL website