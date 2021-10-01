KKR Vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Head To Head, Top Picks, Team News And More

The 45th match of the Indian Premier League 2021 edition will see Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lock horns against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Dubai International stadium. The match is slated to begin at 7:30 pm IST. While KKR will look to win the match and further strengthen its position amongst the top four sides in the points table, Punjab Kings will fight to secure an extra two points to gain an equal footing with Mumbai Indians. Punjab is currently lurking at the sixth spot in the points table. When KKR and PBKS met last time, the Eoin Morgan-led side emerged victorious as they won the game by 5 wickets.

KKR vs PBKS: Head-to-head record

As far as the head-to-head record between the two sides is concerned, KKR have dominated the roster with 19 wins in the 28 games that they have played against each other. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have won just 9 matches of those 28 games against KKR. In the last five encounters, KKR again showed to have an upper hand by winning four out of the five matches played against Punjab.

Top picks

KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, and Rahul Tripathi remain the top picks for fantasy teams across platforms, including Dream11. All these players have shown great form in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have been scoring consistently at the top of the batting order for Punjab Kings. Aiden Markram, who made his IPL debut in the second leg, has also looked in good touch for Punjab in all their matches. Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, and Rahul Tripathi, on the other hand, are top run-scorers for their side KKR in IPL 2021.

KKR vs PBKS: Probable playing XIs

KKR's probable Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (Captain), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Tim Southee/Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier/Prasidh Krishna.

PBKS' probable Playing XI: KL Rahul (Captain/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.

KKR vs PBKS: Suggested Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

Batsmen: Aiden Markram, Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana (If Russell is not in playing XI)

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell (If he is in starting XI)

Bowlers: Varun Chakravarthy, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI