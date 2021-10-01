Last Updated:

KKR Vs PBKS: Fans Grill 'out-of Form' Eoin Morgan after Yet Another Failure With The Bat

During KKR vs PBKS match, Eoin Morgan has yet again failed to make his mark with the bat after early fireworks by Kolkata Knight Riders opener Venkatesh

Eoin Morgan

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI/Twitter


As KKR vs PBKS match is underway at the Dubai International stadium, Eoin Morgan has yet again failed to make his mark with the bat after early fireworks by Kolkata Knight Riders opener Venkatesh Iyer. Eoin Morgan was dismissed by Punjab Kings speedster Mohammed Shami for just 2 runs. Morgan has scored only 17 runs in the UAE leg of IPL 2021, however, he has led the team well. In terms of IPL 2021, Morgan has scored a total of 109 runs in 12 matches with an average of 10.90.

After yet another failure with the bat for Morgan, some fans on social media started the 'Spirit of Cricket' debate, while others demanded to remove the English star as the skipper of KKR. 

Fans react as Eoin Morgan fails to contribute with the bat

KKR vs PBKS

In KKR's innings, Venkatesh Iyer hit a fluent 67 while Nitish Rana produced a fiery 31 off 18 balls before Punjab Kings managed to stop Kolkata Knight Riders at 165 for 7. Invited to bat, the in-form KKR batsmen controlled the proceedings for a major part of their innings and had it not been some excellent death over spells by Mohammed Shami (1/23) and Arshdeep Singh (3/32), KKR would have posted a bigger score on the board.

Iyer and Tripathi (34 off 26 balls) raised a 72-run stand, stroking the ball around with ease. Rana''s cameo was also crucial for KKR. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep has been a top performer for the Punjab side this season and he delivered again by cleaning up Shubhman Gill (7) with a peach of a delivery that breached the defence of the batsman in the third over. Arshdeep Singh in his 4 overs took 3 wickets and gave away 32 runs.

(Inputs: PTI)

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI/Twitter)

