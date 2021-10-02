KKR Vs PBKS: Twitterati Shocked Over Rahul Tripathi's Disallowed Catch Against KL Rahul

The netizens were shell-shocked after the third umpire ruled out Kolkata Knight Riders fielder Rahul Tripathi's well-judged catch to get rid of Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul during their IPL 2021 clash at Dubai International Stadium on Friday. KKR made PBKS work hard for their win and the results could have been different had KL Rahul been given out after he was caught by Rahul Tripathi in the penultimate over of the contest.

Here's how fans expressed their disappointment at the third umpire's blunder that gave KL Rahul a reprieve.

Third Umpire leaving his room after giving Not Out to that catch (KL Rahul's) #KKRvPBKS pic.twitter.com/JtnyZYNOLj — Arsalan kauchali (@ArsalanKauchali) October 1, 2021

Had Rahul Tripathi taken that catch and Punjab lost the match, KL Rahul's would have been a match-losing knock. But instead, he is now the man of the match! — Siddharth (@DearthOfSid) October 1, 2021

KL Rahul was out. Benefit of camera issues should have been given in the favour of the catch. — vinay@Mumbaikar (@vinay_287) October 1, 2021

It's clearly out,kl rahul got lucky

It's such a wrong decision by third umpire 🤦‍♂️#kkrvspbks #KLRahul #ipl — Rocky (@_R_ockysingh) October 1, 2021

WORST Umpire Ever

kL Rahul Was Out #KKRvPBKS — Abadat (@iamAbadat) October 1, 2021

With 11 runs needed off nine deliveries, KL Rahul played a hook shot off a short delivery bowled by pacer Shivam Mavi towards the mid-wicket boundary as Rahul Tripathi who was fielding at the boundary line ran and completed a diving catch forward. However, the on-field umpires referred the matter to the third umpire who made the decision in the favor of the batsman after having gone through multiple replays even though it appeared as if the fielder had got his fingers underneath the ball cleanly without making any contact with the ground.

Punjab Kings successfully chased down the 166-run target by five wickets and three balls to spare as KL Rahul top-scored with 55-ball 67.

KKR vs PBKS: Eoin Morgan not convinced with the third umpire's decision

KKR skipper Eoin Morgan reckoned that his opposite number KL Rahul was out in real-time but the third umpire thought otherwise.

"I thought in real-time it was out. Obviously, when you slow things down and analyse it that the third umpire thought otherwise and his decision is made. That's final and we need to get on with it. But it would have been nice if we had got that wicket", said Morgan during the post-match interview.

By the virtue of this win, Punjab Kings now find themselves at the fifth position in the IPL 2021 points table with five wins from 12 matches and 10 points to their tally but more importantly, the 2014 finalists have kept their playoff hopes alive.

Rahul Tripathi IPL career

Rahul Tripathi had first burst onto the scene in the Indian Premier League during the 2017 edition where he had represented the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant. Tripathi had was instrumental in Pune reaching the final where they went down to Maharashtra rivals Mumbai Indians in an edge-of-the-seat thriller. The promising batsman had scored 391 runs from 14 games in that season.

The 30-year-old was roped in by the inaugural edition's winners Rajasthan Royals in the 2018 edition and was a part of the franchise for the next two editions. After being released by RR. the two-time winners KKR showed faith in him and bought him for a sum of INR 60 lakhs during the IPL 2020 Auctions. In the ongoing 2021 season, Rahul Tripathi has so far amassed 349 runs from 12 matches.

In his overall IPL career, Rahul Tripathi has scored 1337 from 57 matches at an average of 27.28 and a strike rate of 136.84.