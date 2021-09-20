KKR Vs RCB: AB De Villiers' New Ponytail Look Gets Fans Excited Despite RCB's Collapse

As KKR vs RCB match 31 is underway at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, South Africa's former batting star AB de Villiers' new hairstyle has gone viral on social media. Ab de Villiers, with his new ponytail hairstyle, was spotted first when skipper Virat Kohli was dismissed on a meagre score of 5. As soon as Virat Kohli was adjudged LBW, the camera shifted to de Villiers who looked worried after RCB's skipper dismissal.

However, fans on social media are now coming up with their hilarious reactions on social media.

Ab de Villiers new look sends fans into frenzy

AB De Villiers in new hairstyle. pic.twitter.com/5Yp4qyo10h — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 20, 2021

TikToker vibes, I blame chahal — . (@OnlyFax_) September 20, 2021

Wat an improvement. From no hair to ponytail👌👌 is ter anything this man can't do — Mohan0428Krish🍥 (@Mohan0428K) September 20, 2021

He feels like a youngster ❤️😉 — lone wolf 🌠 (@Dream_Cricket03) September 20, 2021

RCB vs KKR: 1st innings

Meanwhile, KKR is in a dominant position as debutant Ventakesh Iyer and Shubman Gill are off to a flying start. Coming back to the first innings, Kolkata Knight Riders' bowlers fired in unison to bundle out Royal Challengers Bangalore for a paltry 92 in their Indian Premier League match on Monday.

Opening the bowling, architect-turned-mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy (3/13) did the star turn with three wickets in an excellent four-over spell. Star all-rounder Andre Russell (3/9 in three overs) also bagged three wickets, including AB de Villiers' golden duck, while there were two for Lockie Ferguson.

Devdutt Padikkal was the highest scorer with 22 runs in a forgettable outing in skipper Virat Kohli's 200th game for RCB. Bowling the day's second over, right-arm medium pacer Prasidh Krishna dealt RCB a big blow when he had Virat Kohli trapped in front of the wicket with his fourth delivery that jagged in and hit him above the knee-roll.

Having completed a double century of matches for RCB, Kohli went for a review but the ball-tracking technology confirmed that it was going on to hit the stumps. This was immediately after Kohli sent a Krishna delivery in front of square on the off-side for a lovely four.

(Image: iplt20.com/Twitter)