KKR Vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Head To Head, Playing XI, Top Picks, Team News And More

The Kolkata Knight Riders are set to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second match of the IPL 2021 UAE leg which will be played on Monday, September 20. The Virat Kohli led team are currently third on the points table and will be only eyeing a win to start the UAE leg on the winning note. Here's a look at KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, KKR vs RCB team news and KKR vs RCB Head to head record.

IPL 2021: KKR vs RCB match preview

In the earlier KKR vs RCB fixture which was played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, it was RCB who emerged victorious by 38 runs. On the other hand, KKR skipper Eoin Morgan has already stated that the team has nothing to lose from here on and that is the reason why the men in Gold and Purple will be a dangerous team to face for the rest of the teams in the second leg.

KKR vs RCB team news

KKR will miss the service of Australian pacer Pat Cummins who decided to skip the second leg of the tournament due to personal reasons. RCB on the other hand will miss some of the players from the first leg and have made changes to the team for the second leg. The likes of Adam Zampa, Daniel Sams, Finn Allen, and Scott Kuggeleijn will miss the UAE leg of IPL 2021 and RCB has roped in Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Tim David, and George Garton to replace them. Washington Sundar has been ruled out of IPL 2021 due to injury with Akash Deep replacing him in the RCB squad.

KKR vs RCB Head to head

Coming to KKR vs RCB Head to head record, it is KKR who is lead the faceoff. In the 28 matches played between these two teams, KKR has won the battle 15 times, while RCB has registered 13 wins. However, in the last five matches, RCB has won 4 matches, while KKR has won just one match.

KKR vs RCB squad

Kolkata Knight Riders squad

Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan(c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Harbhajan Singh, Tim Southee, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vaibhav Arora

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad

Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Daniel Christian, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, George Garton, Suyash Prabhudessai, Tim David, Akash Deep.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) probable playing XI

Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan(c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Tim Southee, Shakib Al Hasan

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) probable playing XI

Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(wk), Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Tim David, Rajat Patidar

KKR vs RCB Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: AB de Villiers

Batsmen: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli(c)

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Prasidh Krishna, Tim Southee, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel

KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Who will win the match

As per our KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, RCB are favourites to win the match.

