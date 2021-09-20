IPL 2021, KKR Vs RCB Match Highlights: Chakravarthy-Gill Shine As KKR Win By 9 Wickets

Quick links:
Image: AP/PTI
Winning with most balls to spare in IPL
87 MI v KKR Mumbai 2008
76 KTK v RR Indore 2011
73 PBKS v DC Mohali 2017
71 RCB v PBKS Indore 2018
60 KKR v RCB Abu Dhabi 2021 *
Debutant Venkatesh Iyer finished off in a style with back-to-back boundaries as KKR defeat RCB by 9 wickets
Debutant Venkatesh Iyer finished off in a style with back-to-back boundaries as KKR defeat RCB by 9 wickets
What a performance. What a win. 💜💛#KKRvRCB #KKR #AmiKKR #KorboLorboJeetbo #আমিKKR #IPL2021 https://t.co/cJHpWKkfPl
KKR 94/1 (10)
RCB's veteran Yuzvendra Chahal finally got the breakthrough as he dismissed well-settled Shubman Gill on 48.
.@RealShubmanGill departs after a fine knock of 48.
Live - https://t.co/1A9oYR0vsK #KKRvRCB #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/7V7Zu6IUno
KKR 90/1 (9.5)
I don't know. I dont even like this team selection lol.— Cricfam (@cricfam) September 20, 2021
Would have anyways selected azharuddin, Tim david and Akash deep.
Bowling and batting both looks really weak
Looks like next game Chameera/Garton and Tim David might come in for Jamieson and Hasaranga.— Manish (@iHitman7) September 20, 2021
Atleast Chameera who is in top form and has good pace.
Tim David is Must at 6— Ansh 18 (@Ansh___________) September 20, 2021
Play rajat or Azer Instead of KS Bharat
baki cheez theek hai
KKR 82/1 (9.1)
Shubman Gill hits Wanindu Hasaranga for an outstanding six over long-on.
Shubman Gill hits Wanindu Hasaranga for an outstanding six over long-on.
Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer have gotten KKR to a brilliant start of 62 for no loss after seven overs. As a result, they only require 31 runs to win with 13 overs remaining.
KKR are in a hurry to finish the match as Shubman Gill hits Yuzvendra Chahal for two boundaries. They require just 37 runs from 84 balls to win the match.
KKR are in a hurry to finish the match as Shubman Gill hits Yuzvendra Chahal for two boundaries. They require just 37 runs from 84 balls to win the match.
Debutant Venkatesh Iyer is on fire as he smacked Kyle Jamieson for a six over long-on
Debutant Venkatesh Iyer is on fire as he smacked Kyle Jamieson for a six over long-on
.
The woes continue to increase for Royal Challengers Bangalore as Shubman Gill hits Kyle Jamieson for a second boundary in the over.
The woes continue to increase for Royal Challengers Bangalore as Shubman Gill hits Kyle Jamieson for a second boundary in the over.
Match 31. 4.1: K Jamieson to S Gill, 4 runs, 33/0 https://t.co/iUcKgUAEzT #KKRvRCB #VIVOIPL #IPL2021— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 20, 2021
Shubman Gill charges down the field and hits a cross-batted shot to the boundary for four.
That cover drive from young Venkatesh Iyer to Siraj 🙌 #replay— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 20, 2021
KKR 22/0 (2.5)
RCB performing as per expectations from the first match itself.— Sυϝιყαɳ Hʂ 🤍 (@Sufiyaan_Asim) September 20, 2021
True professionalism.
This is Vintage RCB 🔥#RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/76zH4ZFs3D
yesterday Vintage CSK— RK (@Rakeshk72798087) September 20, 2021
today Vintage RCB
Everything balanced as it should be.
Welcome to dinda academy AB De Villiers— Ujjawal Sharma (@SharmaJi220) September 20, 2021
Vintage RCB ❤#RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/FblLwSzLuj
KKR 20/0 (2)
KKR debutant Venkatesh Iyer smacked back to back boundaries to Mohammed Siraj and bagged 10 runs in the first over
KKR debutant Venkatesh Iyer smacked back to back boundaries to Mohammed Siraj and bagged 10 runs in the first over
Dre Rus gets the job done, Siraj scoops one straight to Varun at fine leg! 💪— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) September 20, 2021
RCB are bowled out for 92.
Kolkata need 93 runs to win
Innings Break!— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 20, 2021
A superb performance from #KKR. From start to finish, they were excellent, with all their bowlers doing a vital job.#RCB are all out for 92 runs with 1 over to spare.
Scorecard - https://t.co/1A9oYR0vsK #KKRvRCB #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/LBFbLTkVRf
Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy chocked RCb's bowling line and took 3 wickets in the KKR vs RCB match at Abu Dhabi
There are a few teams at the #ICCT20WorldCup asking for footage of this match to see what this Chakravarthy is all about.....— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 20, 2021
RCB 92 (19)
Harshal Patel was clean bowled by Lockie Ferguson
Harshal Patel was clean bowled by Lockie Ferguson
Kyle Jamieson is run out by Varun Chakravarthy. Harshal Patel hit a shot down the pitch that hit Chakravarthy and deflected onto the stumps.
Kyle Jamieson is run out by Varun Chakravarthy. Harshal Patel hit a shot down the pitch that hit Chakravarthy and deflected onto the stumps.
The Royal Challengers Bangalore continue to struggle as they have scored just 75 runs at the end of 15 overs, at a run rate of just 5 runs per over.
Harshal Patel finally hit a boundary for RCB.
The woes for RCB increase as Varun Chakravarthy dismisses Sachin Baby.
The woes for RCB increase as Varun Chakravarthy dismisses Sachin Baby.
RCB have just scored 66 runs at the end of 13 overs and have lost six wickets.
There was a loud appeal by Varun Chakravarthy, who wanted a review. However, it was turned down by Eoin Morgan after the umpire gave it not out.
Varun Chakravarthy on a hattrick!!!
Varun Chakravarthy on a hattrick!!!
Glenn Maxwell was dismissed by Varun Chakravarthy to add to the woes of RCB
Glenn Maxwell was dismissed by Varun Chakravarthy to add to the woes of RCB
Glenn Maxwell did not make the most of the free hit as Lockie Ferguson bowled a dot ball.
There was a big appeal by Lockie Ferguson, but Sachin Baby survived because of an inside edge.
After selecting to bat first, RCB just managed to hit 54 runs at the halfway stage for the loss of four wickets.
Andre Russell picks up the wicket of AB de Villiers as a result of an outstanding yorker.
Andre Russell picks up the wicket of AB de Villiers as a result of an outstanding yorker.
RCB scored six runs in the first over after the powerplay to increase the score to 47/2 at the end of seven overs.