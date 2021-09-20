Last Updated:

IPL 2021, KKR Vs RCB Match Highlights: Chakravarthy-Gill Shine As KKR Win By 9 Wickets

IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB Live: Royal Challengers Bangalore in deep trouble as AB de Villiers dismissed on a golden duck. RCB's score stands at 52/4 after his dismissal.

IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB Live

22:26 IST, September 20th 2021
IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB Live: Stat attack

Winning with most balls to spare in IPL


87 MI v KKR Mumbai 2008
76 KTK v RR Indore 2011
73 PBKS v DC Mohali 2017
71 RCB v PBKS Indore 2018
60 KKR v RCB Abu Dhabi 2021 *

22:24 IST, September 20th 2021
IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB Live: Kolkata beats Bangalore by 9 wickets

Debutant Venkatesh Iyer finished off in a style with back-to-back boundaries as KKR defeat RCB by 9 wickets

KKR 94/1 (10)

22:20 IST, September 20th 2021
IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB Live: Chahal gets the breakthrough, Gill dismissed on 48

RCB's veteran Yuzvendra Chahal finally got the breakthrough as he dismissed well-settled Shubman Gill on 48. 

KKR 90/1 (9.5)

22:18 IST, September 20th 2021
IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB Live: Fans question Tim David's exclusion from playing XI

KKR 82/1 (9.1)

22:10 IST, September 20th 2021
IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB Live: Shubman Gill hits Wanindu Hasaranga for a six

Shubman Gill hits Wanindu Hasaranga for an outstanding six over long-on.

 

22:07 IST, September 20th 2021
IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB Live: Kolkata require 31 runs to win with 13 overs remaining

Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer have gotten KKR to a brilliant start of 62 for no loss after seven overs. As a result, they only require 31 runs to win with 13 overs remaining.

21:57 IST, September 20th 2021
IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB Live: Kolkata are in a hurry to finish the match

KKR are in a hurry to finish the match as Shubman Gill hits Yuzvendra Chahal for two boundaries. They require just 37 runs from 84 balls to win the match.

 

21:55 IST, September 20th 2021
IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB Live: Debutant Venkatesh Iyer hits Kyle Jamieson for six

Debutant Venkatesh Iyer is on fire as he smacked Kyle Jamieson for a six over long-on

.

 

21:53 IST, September 20th 2021
IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB Live: Shubman Gill hits Kyle Jamieson for second boundary

The woes continue to increase for Royal Challengers Bangalore as Shubman Gill hits Kyle Jamieson for a second boundary in the over.

 

21:50 IST, September 20th 2021
IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB Live: Shubman Gills hits a boundary off Kyle Jamieson's bowling

Shubman Gill charges down the field and hits a cross-batted shot to the boundary for four.

21:43 IST, September 20th 2021
IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB Live: Irfan Pathan impressed with Iyer's cover-drive

KKR 22/0 (2.5)

21:39 IST, September 20th 2021
IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB Live: Fans trend 'Vintage RCB' after Bangalore batting collapse

KKR 20/0 (2)

21:37 IST, September 20th 2021
IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB Live: Kolkata bags 10 runs off Siraj

KKR debutant Venkatesh Iyer smacked back to back boundaries to Mohammed Siraj and bagged 10 runs in the first over

 

21:21 IST, September 20th 2021
21:17 IST, September 20th 2021
IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB Live: Russell sends Siraj to pavilion, RCB all-out at 92

Kolkata need 93 runs to win

 

21:14 IST, September 20th 2021
IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB Live: Harsha Bhogle reminds Varun Chakravarthy in India T20 WC squad

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy chocked RCb's bowling line and took 3 wickets in the KKR vs RCB match at Abu Dhabi

 

RCB 92 (19)

 

21:03 IST, September 20th 2021
IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB Live: Harshal Patel dismissed by Lockie Ferguson

Harshal Patel was clean bowled by Lockie Ferguson

 

20:57 IST, September 20th 2021
IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB Live: Kyle Jamieson run out

Kyle Jamieson is run out by Varun Chakravarthy. Harshal Patel hit a shot down the pitch that hit Chakravarthy and deflected onto the stumps.

 

20:55 IST, September 20th 2021
IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB Live: Royal Challengers Bangalore continue to struggle

The Royal Challengers Bangalore continue to struggle as they have scored just 75 runs at the end of 15 overs, at a run rate of just 5 runs per over.

20:53 IST, September 20th 2021
IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB Live: Bangalore finally hit a boundary

Harshal Patel finally hit a boundary for RCB.

20:48 IST, September 20th 2021
IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB Live: Sachin Baby dismissed

The woes for RCB increase as Varun Chakravarthy dismisses Sachin Baby.

 

20:43 IST, September 20th 2021
IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB Live: Royal Challengers Bangalore in deep trouble

RCB have just scored 66 runs at the end of 13 overs and have lost six wickets.

20:41 IST, September 20th 2021
IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB Live: Varun Chakravarthy appeals but batsman survives

There was a loud appeal by Varun Chakravarthy, who wanted a review. However, it was turned down by Eoin Morgan after the umpire gave it not out.

20:38 IST, September 20th 2021
IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB Live: Varun Chakravarthy on a hattrick

Varun Chakravarthy on a hattrick!!!

 

20:36 IST, September 20th 2021
IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB Live: Glenn Maxwell dismissed

Glenn Maxwell was dismissed by Varun Chakravarthy to add to the woes of RCB

 

20:33 IST, September 20th 2021
IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB Live: Lockie Ferguson's no ball does not prove costly

Glenn Maxwell did not make the most of the free hit as Lockie Ferguson bowled a dot ball.

20:29 IST, September 20th 2021
IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB Live: Big appeal for LBW

There was a big appeal by Lockie Ferguson, but Sachin Baby survived because of an inside edge.

20:26 IST, September 20th 2021
IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB Live: Troubles for Bangalore continue

After selecting to bat first, RCB just managed to hit 54 runs at the halfway stage for the loss of four wickets.

20:13 IST, September 20th 2021
IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB Live: Andre Russell picks up wicket of AB de Villiers

Andre Russell picks up the wicket of AB de Villiers as a result of an outstanding yorker.

 

20:09 IST, September 20th 2021
IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB Live: RCB end seventh over on 47/2

RCB scored six runs in the first over after the powerplay to increase the score to 47/2 at the end of seven overs.

