KKR Vs RCB Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, IPL 2021 Match 30 Preview

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 30 of IPL 2021 on Monday, May 3 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The KKR vs RCB live stream will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the high-octane clash, here's a look at KKR vs RCB live telecast details, KKR vs RCB pitch report and weather forecast, KKR vs RCB live scores info and KKR vs RCB head to head record.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Preview

The Eoin Morgan-led side's IPL 2021 campaign so far has been plagued with inconsistency. With two wins and five defeats, the Men in Purple are placed at the penultimate spot on the IPL 2021 points table. KKR's batting has been a big letdown, which is why they find themselves in the bottom half of the table. Their misfiring top-order needs to rise to the occasion and ensure that they grab the two crucial points from the game because a loss here will almost put an end to their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

On the other hand, the performance of Virat Kohli's side has been a case of extremes. RCB have either been completely clincial or totally abysmal. While RCB have secured five comprehensive wins, they have also registered huge losses against Punjab Kings (by 34 runs) and Chennai Super Kings (by 69 runs). The Bangalore-based franchise, who are placed third on the IPL 2021 points table, will look to get back to winning ways and bag two points as a win here will further bolster their chances of making it to the playoffs.

Notably, when the two teams met each other earlier in the tournament, it was RCB who thumped KKR by 38 runs. AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell starred in RCB's win with blistering 70s. While RCB will look to replicate their performances from the previous fixture, KKR will look to avenge their defeat.

KKR vs RCB live telecast and live streaming details

For the KKR vs RCB live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Monday, May 3. For KKR vs RCB live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The KKR vs RCB live stream in India will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

KKR vs RCB pitch report

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium hasn't been the easiest to bat on. The last few games here have seen scores in the range of 160-170. However, the small boundaries will help the batsmen and a hig-scoring game is on the cards. In the five IPL 2021 matches here, sides batting first have won twice whereas chasing teams have emerged victorious on three occasions.

The pitch will get better for batting as the game progresses, which is why the captain winning the toss is likely to field first. Batsmen should look to get their eye in before shifting gears. On the other hand, change of pace will be key for pacers whereas spinners should look to bowl slow.

Ahmedabad weather forecast

The weather during the KKR vs RCB match will be ideal for a game of cricket. According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Ahmedabad is expected to be around 36°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will decrease a little during the finishing stages (33°C at around 11:00 PM IST). Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will hover between 14-19%. There will be no cloud cover during the entire match which is why fans are in for a fascinating KKR vs RCB clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

KKR vs RCB head to head record

According to the KKR vs RCB h2h record, it is Eoin Morgan's men who are slightly ahead. KKR and RCB have locked horns on 27 occasions and it is KKR who lead the battle, 14-13. However, RCB have won their last three meetings, making them the favourites on Monday night as well.

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM