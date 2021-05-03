KKR Vs RCB Match Postponed: Netizens Fret Over Pending IPL 2021 Matches; Create Meme Fest

In a big development on Monday, the IPL match scheduled between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) was postponed after two players from the Kolkata camp- Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive for COVID-19.

Notably, this development comes shortly after Sydney Morning Herald reported that Australia pacer Pat Cummins was unwell. Sources however have confirmed that apart from Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier, who had reportedly stepped outside of the bio-bubble for a medical scan, all members of KKR have tested negative for COVID-19.

Netizens Reactions

Meanwhile, the news left fans in a dampened spirit who were looking forward to watching the highly-anticipated clash between Eoin Morgan and Virat Kohli's men.

IPL & COVID-19 scare

Over the course of the IPL 2021 tournament, several international players have packed up their bags and left for their home countries, fearing being stuck in a prolonged bio-bubble amid rising cases of COVID-19 in India. Several countries such as the UK, Australia and New Zealand have restricted travel from India has only been an added concern for the players.

Last week, Adam Zampa had created headlines after he called India's bio-bubble 'most vulnerable,' even though he issued a clarification later on backtracking from his comments. Even ahead of the tournament, players like Nitish Rane, and Axar Patel had tested positive for COVID-19 although they returned to playing after testing negative.

As per sources, the BCCI is working on a new date to re-schedule the match even as the RCB expresses its displeasure to play against the team due to virus concerns. "Yes, the match has been postponed. The new date for the fixture will be announced soon," sources in the know of developments confirmed to news agency ANI.