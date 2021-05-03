KKR Vs RCB Postponed: KKR In Further Trouble As Pat Cummins Goes Into Isolation

The Kolkata Knight Riders were slated to take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the upcoming match of the ongoing Indian Premier League on Monday, May 3. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad was scheduled to host the fixture. However, the match was postponed after two members of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad tested positive for COVID-19. According to recent reports, Australian pacer Pat Cummins has gone into self-isolation after teammates Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive for coronavirus.

KKR vs RCB postponed: Pat Cummins in self-isolation as KKR players test positive for COVID-19

The 14th edition of the cash-rich league is being played behind closed doors, considering the coronavirus situation in India. Moreover, the players, support staff and officials are also stationed in a bio-secure environment to minimise the risk of being affected by the deadly virus. However, despite the stringent SOPs and protocols, the T20 tournament could not escape the threat of COVID-19.

With two members from the KKR squad testing positive for COVID-19, Pat Cummins has reportedly self-isolated and is not in the best of condition. The latest development comes in as a major blow for IPL as the organisers were already under the scanner for conducting a tournament of such a grand stage when the country is going through a health crisis. The Australian international had earlier made a generous contribution to the PM Cares Fund to help the country during such dire times.

Pat Cummins donation for the Indian government

The star cricketer had taken to his Twitter account on 26 April to share a message for his Indian fans. The 27-year-old revealed that he has donated $50,000 (i.e approximately INR 37.3 lakh) to Narendra Modi's PM Cares Fund, specifically to purchase oxygen supplies for the hospitals in the country. Cummins also urged other IPL players to help India tackle the current situation with their donations. Here is the Pat Cummins donation tweet -

Varun Chakravarthy COVID news

While all the KKR players have been a part of the IPL bio-bubble since the commencement of the season, Chakravarthy recently left the bubble for a shoulder scan according to ESPNcricinfo. There is a possibility that the off-spinner could have been exposed to the virus during that period. The Varun Chakravarthy COVID and Sandeep Warrier COVID news could jeopardize KKR's upcoming matches as well, considering the fact that other franchises will vary of playing against them and the KKR vs RCB postponed news also indicates the same.

Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/EbKvWGIy4A pic.twitter.com/k67swvyxsC — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) May 3, 2021

Sandeep Warrier COVID update

The right-arm fast bowler also has reportedly tested positive for the virus along with mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy. The other KKR players could be under threat considering the fact that they could have mingled with the duo in the team hotel or during training sessions. The future of the competition hangs in balance as the virus has managed to sneak into the IPL bio-bubble, albeit at a higher scale this time as compared to the start of the tournament.

KKR team 2021

KKR team 2021: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Tim Seifert (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun CV, Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer, Pawan Negi

