KKR Vs RCB: Varun Chakravarthy Reveals Game Plan As Kolkata Win By 9 Wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakravarthy continued from where he had left in the first half of IPL 2021. The spinner came into this fixture, picked up seven wickets in the first leg and wreaked havoc in today's KKR vs RCB game returning figures of 3/13.

Speaking to the media while receiving the 'Man of the Match' award, Varun Chakravarthy revealed what he had in mind while bowling as he picked the key wicket of Glenn Maxwell, while also scalping the wickets of Sachin Baby and IPL debutant Wanindu Hasaranga. "I try to access the pitch first. It was flat, Would like to give credit to bowlers who bowled in the powerplay. I like to set it up for the next bowler coming into the attack. There was not much spin so I had to keep it on the stumps. I'm happy to do whatever the coach and the captain want me to do, be it bowling the first over or come back later" he said.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli, the RCB captain at the post-match presentation ceremony, acknowledged that RCB lacked good partnerships and that eventually cost them their game. "It was important to get a good partnership. We didn't expect that much dew to kick in that early. From 42 for 1, we lost 5 wickets for 20-odd"

Virat Kohli further added that this match will serve as a wake-up call for his team who are on the quest to their hands on the first-ever IPL trophy. "It was a bit of a wake-up call, might as well have this at the start of the second leg so that we know what we should work on. You can make the argument that we were rusty but as professionals, you're expected to turn up and adjust. Sometimes it can take you a game, I hope not two, to get into the tournament, you have to stay with the eight-ball, if you're not, the other teams will be all over you." he concluded.

Virat Kohli backs Varun Chakravarthy to play a key role for India in near future

Furthermore, Virat Kohli lauded Varun Chakravarthy for this performance, "Pretty good from Varun, he's going to be a key factor when he plays for India. It's great guys who've got the opportunity to play at the international level. He's someone who is going to play in the near future for India, it's a great sign" he added hinting that the player will be a vital part of Team India's plans at the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

Our performance today was a bold statement: Shubman Gill

Returning from injury Shubman Gill has made a strong comeback with a quickfire 48, helping his team chase down the total in 10 overs. Speaking after the match, the player said that the team were determined to come strong and today's performance was a result of that. "We were determined to make a comeback and we did well in all departments. Hope we go forward and qualify for the playoffs. It was a bold statement. The plan was to get the net run rate going." he said.

The player further praised debutant Venkatesh Iyer for his performances and added that he was unhappy with himself by the way he got out. "Iyer was batting well in the practice games as well, and to make a debut and perform so well, it was very pleasing to watch. It felt good, except the way I got out, but I'll get to my fifty next matches. After the powerplay, it was good to see Varun and Sunny coming into the mix with the ball. It was a bit slow when we bowled and much better in the second innings, with the ball coming on pretty nicely" he said.

Image: IPLT20/BCCI/Twitter