KKR Vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Head To Head, Top Picks, Team News And More

Kolkata Knight Riders will be facing Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2021 clash at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Both teams will be playing their last league games of this season and while RR's qualification hopes look slim, this is a must-win contest for KKR for advancing to the playoffs.

Ahead of the KKR vs RR game, here's a look at the Dream11 prediction, head-to-head records, top picks, team news & more.

KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Playing XI

Venkatesh Iyer (c), Sanju Samson (vc & wk), Evin Lewis, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Varun Chakravarthy, Mustafizur Rahman, Sunil Narine, Shivam Dube, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Chetan Sakariya.

KKR vs RR team news

Here's the probable Playing XI of both sides.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi

Rajasthan Royals

Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Mayank Markhande/Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldip Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Top Picks

Venkatesh Iyer: KKR's new find has helped them in getting off to blistering starts especially in the second leg of IPL 2021. Iyer has amassed 201 runs and also registered three scalps so far.

Sanju Samson: The Kerala wicket-keeper batsman has led his team from the front especially well with the bat. He has scored 483 runs in 13 games.

Varun Chakravarthy: Chakravarthy has been having a good time bamboozling the batsmen and has 15 scalps to his name in this year's Indian Premier League.

Mustafizur Rahman: The Bangladeshi left-arm pacer has made a tremendous impact for the Rajasthan Royals with the ball in hand. He has picked up 14 wickets in this year's tournament.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals head to head

Kolkata Knight Riders are slightly ahead when it comes to the overall head-to-head encounters. The two-time winners have registered 12 victories while the inaugural edition's winners have won on 11 occasions in the 23 meetings in IPL history. RR had handed KKR a six-wicket defeat during their IPL 2021 first leg encounter.