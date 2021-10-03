KKR Vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Head To Head, Top Picks, Team News And More

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad are all set to clash in match no. 49 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Sunday. Both teams, head into the Dubai International Stadium, having lost their previous matches. KKR lost their clash against Punjab Kings on October 1 by five wickets, as PBKS successfully chased down a target of 166 runs set by KKR. On the other hand, SRH lost their last match to Chennai Super Kings(CSK) by six wickets on September 30.

As of now, SRH find themselves at the bottom of the IPL 2021 points table, with only two wins in eleven matches. On the other hand, KKR are placed fourth in the standings with five wins in twelve matches. As both teams, walk out on Sunday to play against each other, KKR will look to defeat SRH and move closer towards securing an IPL 2021 playoffs berth. Meanwhile, SRH will look come back to the winning ways, as the tournament nears its conclusion.

KKR vs SRH head to head records

SRH and KKR have faced each other on a total of 20 occasions in the IPL till now. KKR have emerged as the stronger team, among both teams, as they have won 13 matches, whereas SRH has won only seven matches till now. The last time both the teams played each other in the IPL 2021, KKR won the match by 10 runs, as they restricted SRH for a total of 177/5 in their 20 overs, after KKR set a target of 188 runs in their first innings.

KKR vs SRH Dream11 prediction

KKR vs SRH Fantasy XI- Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Jason Roy, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Jason Holder (vc), Venkatesh Iyer (c), Shivam Mavi, Rashid Khan, Varun Chakravarthy

KKR predicted XI- Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Tim Siefert/Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy

SRH predicted XI- Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Priyam Garg/Manish Pandey, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul

KKR vs SRH top picks

Batters- Rahul Tripathi, Jason Roy

Allrounders- Venkatesh Iyer, Jason Holder

Bowlers- Varun Chakravarthy, Rashid Khan

Image: AP