KKR's Nitish Rana's Explains His Story Behind 'three-finger' Celebration, Watch Video

Nitish Rana played the match-winning knock, days after recovering from a bout of COVID-19 on Sunday. It was an emphatic batting display by KKR's top-order with opener Nitish Rana (80 off 56 balls) going on the rampage to propel Kolkata Knight Riders to a challenging 187 for six against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League match.

The southpaw, who was adjudged the 'Player of the Match', scored a blistering 80 off 56 balls at a strike rate of 142.86, a knock that included nine fours and four towering sixes. During an interaction with his cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Nitish Rana revealed the reason behind executing a 'three-finger celebration' after his fifty against SRH.

The 27-year-old said it was for his friends. "his was for my friends. All my friends love 'Brown Munde' song...I made this gesture before the season and had told them whenever I do this...it'd mean we're 'Brown Munde'," he added.

KKR start their campaign with a win

Coming back to the contest, Kolkata who was asked to bat first after Hyderabad skipper David Warner won the toss ended up posting a challenging total of 187/6 from their 20 overs riding on stellar half-centuries from opener Nitish Rana (80), and, number three batsman Rahul Tripathi (53).

In reply, SRH were reduced to 10/2 in the third over after losing the prized wickets of skipper David Warner, and, wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha before Jonny Bairstow (55), and, Manish Pandey resurrected their innings with a 92-run stand for the third wicket before the former was dismissed. Pandey continued to soldier on for the 2016 champions but unfortunately, he did not receive much support from the other end as Kolkata bowlers bowled well and chipped in with a few important wickets.

In the end, Pandey remained unbeaten on 61 as the Orange Army was restricted to 177/5 from their 20 overs and KKR ended up adding the first two points in their tally.

