KKR's Sunil Narine bagged maiden five-wicket-haul in IPL on this day in 2012

On this day in 2012, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Sunil Narine took his maiden five-wicket haul in the Indian Premier League. Narine scalped five wickets against erstwhile Kings XI Punjab, which has now been rebranded as Punjab Kings. Narine took the five-wicket-haul on April 15, 2012, at Eden Gardens stadium, which is KKR's home ground. The 32-year-old's five-wicket-haul against Punjab Kings is his only fifer in the IPL, which he took in his four-over spell, giving away just 19 runs. Narine's fifer remained the best bowling figures for Kolkata until Andre Russell broke the record on April 13 this year, when he took five wickets against Mumbai Indians from two overs, leaking only 15 runs.

Narine's five-wicket haul

Narine picked up Punjab's two key batsmen in the powerplay when he came to bowl in the third and fifth over respectively. Narine dismissed Punjab's captain Adam Gilchrist and Australian batsman Shaun Marsh in the initial stage of the first innings. He was brought back into the attack towards the end of the innings and picked up the wickets of Bipul Sharma, Dimitri Mascarenhas, and Praveen Kumar to register a five-wicket haul in the game. With the help of Narine's incredible bowling spell, Kolkata managed to restrict Punjab for 134 runs.

The West Indian superstar was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' for his amazing spell. However, Punjab bowled out Kolkata for just 132 runs and won the game. Just like Andre Russell's fifer against Mumbai Indians earlier this week, Narine's five-wicket-haul had also come in a losing cause. But Kolkata went on to win its maiden IPL title under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir that year and then won again in 2014, the only two IPL title win for the franchise.

Meanwhile, Narine has not played a single game in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as his spot has been taken by Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hassan. Narine has not been able to perform consistently for the past couple of seasons, which may be the reason behind his exclusion from Playing XI. Kolkata will play its next game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 18. RCB is currently on top of the points table, having won two out of two games this season.

(Image Credit: KKR/Website)