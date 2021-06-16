KL Rahul & Rumoured Girlfriend Athiya Shetty Come Together To Promote NUMI Paris

A French luxury brand named NUMI Paris has roped in Indian cricketer KL Rahul and his rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty as its new brand ambassadors. Rahul and Shetty have been hired to promote NUMI Paris' handcrafted eyewear collection. Both, Rahul and Shetty took to their official Instagram handle to share the news about their partnership with NUMI Paris, where they shared a picture of them together sporting stylish sunglasses. Rahul and Shetty further informed about NUMI Paris' impressive initiative, where the eyewear brand will donate to LV Prasad Eye Institute on every purchase of its sunglasses to support the cause against blindness.

The campaign with KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty was launched today and it is expected to run throughout the ICC Test Championship. According to reports, NUMI Paris has also teamed up with the Indian streaming platform Hotstar for the broadcast of the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship final, which will be played between India and New Zealand. NUMI Paris is expected to run the campaign with KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty during the course of the one-off Test in Southampton.

KL Rahul in India squad

KL Rahul is part of the Indian squad that has travelled to England for the WTC final and the subsequent Test series against the hosts in August-September. Although Rahul has not been named in the 15-member squad for the WTC final, he is expected to feature in the England series between August and September. Rahul was last seen in action during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 30. Rahul, who captains the Punjab franchise in the IPL, was ruled out ahead of their next game on May 2 after he complained of severe stomach ache. He was later treated for appendicitis and was included in the Indian Test squad for the tour of England.

India is slated to lock horns against New Zealand in the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship final, starting June 18. The match will last for five days, assuming no playtime is lost during the course of the one-off Test.

(Image Credit: KL Rahul/Insta)

