India's vice-captain KL Rahul on Monday tied the knot with Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty in a private ceremony at the latter's family home in Khandala. The couple got married in a traditional Indian way with their close friends and family members in attendance. Later in the evening, KL Rahul took to his official Instagram handle to share pictures from his grand wedding. In the pictures, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty can be seen taking the wedding vows and performing pheras and some other rituals. Here's the post that KL Rahul shared on social media.

KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty wedding: Messages pour in for the newly-wed couple

Meanwhile, the comment section of KL Rahul's post has been flooded with reactions from both the film and cricketing communities. Among the cricketers who congratulated KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty on their wedding are former India captain Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, and Suresh Raina. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh also dropped a comment on the post. Several actors from the Hindi film industry also commented on the post and congratulated the newly-wed couple.

Congratulations @klrahul and @theathiyashetty Wishing both of you a lifetime of love and happiness🤗 https://t.co/ZqZlGa9Yrl — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 23, 2023

Here's to a lifetime of joy, love and happiness for you two! Many many congratulations to the gorgeous couple. ❤️ https://t.co/Zme2QeR5ST — DK (@DineshKarthik) January 23, 2023

Heartiest congratulations to lovely couple @klrahul & @theathiyashetty . My best wishes are with you as you begin the most important innings of your life. May Waheguru bless you with immense love and Happiness. #KLRahulAthiyaShettyWedding pic.twitter.com/zOqBJynI3B — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 23, 2023

Congratulations. Wishing the newlyweds, a lifetime of love and happiness😊 https://t.co/R0Q39i0xbv — BCCI (@BCCI) January 24, 2023

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding ceremony was attended by big names from both the film and cricket communities. Among the cricketers who were present at the wedding to bless the couple was Ishant Sharma and Varun Aaron. Meanwhile, KL Rahul's other teammates couldn't attend the wedding due to the upcoming third and final ODI against New Zealand.

Rahul was given a break by the BCCI ahead of the New Zealand series citing family commitments. The Karnataka batsman is expected to return for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy (Test series) against Australia next month. He has been named the vice-captain of the side for the four-match Test series starting February 9.

Rahul has not been in the best of forms for the past several months. Rahul recently featured in the ODI series against Sri Lanka, where he was demoted to bat at the number five position, managing just one fifty in the three-match contest. Prior to that, he captained a two-match Test series in Bangladesh, again failing to make an impact with the bat. It will be interesting to see if Rahul can regain his form for the all-important Australia series, which will determine our qualification for the World Test Championship final.

Image: Instagram/KLRahul

