KL Rahul Bats To Indian Cricket Legend Jhulan Goswami's Bowling At NCA, Bengaluru; WATCH

Indian batter KL Rahul has kicked off his preparations for the upcoming bilateral series against West Indies. The star Indian opener is currently at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for his recovery from a groin injury. The Bangalorean was seen practicing in nets on Sunday, a video of which went viral on social media platforms. Another video emerged on Monday where the cricketer was seen facing deliveries from Indian women's cricket legend Jhulan Goswami.

In the video, Goswami can be seen bowling to Rahul in the nets at the NCA. The video shows the batter playing a beautiful cover drive off the veteran's bowling before hitting another bowler for a cut-shot. Here's the video of Rahul facing Goswami in the nets.

Jhulan Goswami to K L Rahul, 🔥

K L Rahul is batting in the nets.



NCA, Bangalore @klrahul • #KLRahul

Earlier in June, Rahul was forced to miss the five-match T20I series against South Africa due to a groin injury. The 30-year-old was supposed to lead the Indian T20I squad in the home series against the Proteas but was ruled out a day before the commencement of the first match. Later in June, he flew to Germany, where he underwent a successful surgery before returning to India to recover at the NCA. He shared the update on Twitter on June 29.

“Hello everyone. It's been a tough couple of weeks but the surgery was successful. I'm healing and recovering well. My road to recovery has begun. Thank you for your messages and prayers. See you soon,” Rahul said.

Hello everyone. It's been a tough couple of weeks but the surgery was successful. I'm healing and recovering well. My road to recovery has begun. Thank you for your messages and prayers. See you soon 🏏♥️

KL Rahul is expected to return to the Indian squad for the five-match T20I series against West Indies, starting July 29. However, the BCCI has said that the athlete's inclusion in the squad is subject to fitness. The five T20Is against West Indies are scheduled to be played from July 29 to August 7 in Trinidad, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Florida.

India's squad for T20Is against West Indies

India’s squad for 5 T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.