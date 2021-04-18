Last Updated:

KL Rahul Birthday: Kohli, RCB Extend Wishes; Shreyas Iyer Says, 'Not On Your Side Tonight'

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper KL Rahul is celebrating his 29th birthday today and wishes are pouring in from all over the world for the young talented batsman.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
KL Rahul Birthday: Kohli, RCB extend wishes, Shreyas Iyer says, 'Not on your side tonight'

Image Credit: Punjab Kings/Twitter


Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper KL Rahul is celebrating his 29th birthday today and wishes are pouring in from all over for the young talented batsman. KL Rahul's former Indian Premier League (IPL) side Royal Challengers Bangalore (RC) was one of the first to wish the explosive player on his birthday. RCB took to its official Twitter handle to share a picture of Rahul along with a caption that read, "Wishing Indian cricket team star and former RCB player KL Rahul a very happy birthday!" RCB further reminded Rahul of the match between Punjab Kings and RCB on April 30, adding "we will see you soon on the field". 

Iyer jokes 'Not on your side tonight'

Shreyas Iyer, who is currently injured and out of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) season, wished Rahul on his birthday before jokingly adding, "not on your side tonight though," referring to the game between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings later this evening in the second leg of the first double-header. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Kuldeep Yadav also took to Twitter to wish the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman on his special day. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings shared a 1-minute long video on Twitter featuring skipper KL Rahul. "Blessing your feed with some wholesome #CaptainPunjab content," PBKS captioned the post, where Rahul can be seen training hard at a practice session. 

READ | KL Rahul shares excitement as he gears up to lead new Punjab team in IPL 2021

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, former cricketer Yuvraj Singh, the International Cricket Council (ICC) and BCCI, all sent their best wishes to the Karnataka player on his birthday. 

KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings is slated to play its third match in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) today against Delhi Capitals. Punjab has won one out of the two games that they have played so far at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium. In the first match against Rajasthan Royals, KL Rahul smashed an amazing 91 runs off just 50 balls with a strike rate of 182.00, which included 5 maximums and 7 boundaries. In the second match against Chennai Super Kings, Rahul was dismissed in an unlucky fashion as he was run out with a direct hit by Ravindra Jadeja. 

READ | IPL 2021: Riley Meredith wants to pick Shami's brains; calls KL Rahul 'rockstar'

(Image Credit: PunjabKings/Twitter)

READ | Aakash Chopra's stand on fining Rahul & Samson for slow over-rate triggers massive debate
READ | Rahul Chahar says confidence was key in win vs KKR; reveals skipper Rohit Sharma's advice
READ | KL Rahul calls Wankhede pitch 'sticky and tacky' as CSK defeats PBKS by 6 wickets

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND