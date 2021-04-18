KL Rahul Birthday: Kohli, RCB extend wishes, Shreyas Iyer says, 'Not on your side tonight'

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper KL Rahul is celebrating his 29th birthday today and wishes are pouring in from all over for the young talented batsman. KL Rahul's former Indian Premier League (IPL) side Royal Challengers Bangalore (RC) was one of the first to wish the explosive player on his birthday. RCB took to its official Twitter handle to share a picture of Rahul along with a caption that read, "Wishing Indian cricket team star and former RCB player KL Rahul a very happy birthday!" RCB further reminded Rahul of the match between Punjab Kings and RCB on April 30, adding "we will see you soon on the field".

Wishing Indian cricket team â­ and former RCB player KL Rahul a very happy birthday!ðŸ¤©



We will see you on the field on the 3âƒ£0âƒ£th à²—à³à²°à³ ðŸ‘Š#PlayBold #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/OBDuiT2BaP — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 18, 2021

Iyer jokes 'Not on your side tonight'

Shreyas Iyer, who is currently injured and out of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) season, wished Rahul on his birthday before jokingly adding, "not on your side tonight though," referring to the game between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings later this evening in the second leg of the first double-header. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Kuldeep Yadav also took to Twitter to wish the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman on his special day. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings shared a 1-minute long video on Twitter featuring skipper KL Rahul. "Blessing your feed with some wholesome #CaptainPunjab content," PBKS captioned the post, where Rahul can be seen training hard at a practice session.

Happy birthday buddy ðŸŽ‰ Not on your side tonight though ðŸ˜ @klrahul11 pic.twitter.com/GedtH6YYw0 — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) April 18, 2021

Happy Birthday day @klrahul11 ðŸŽ‚. More life and more blessings.ðŸ¤— pic.twitter.com/F6VQVppIud — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) April 18, 2021

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, former cricketer Yuvraj Singh, the International Cricket Council (ICC) and BCCI, all sent their best wishes to the Karnataka player on his birthday.

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday bud @klrahul11! Lots of love and blessings! All the best for IPL, take the team to the end ðŸ‘ŠðŸ» — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 18, 2021

ðŸ‘• 123 internationals

ðŸ 5072 runs

ðŸ”¥ 12 hundreds, 32 fifties

ðŸ¥‡ First Indian to score a century on debut in men’s ODIs



Happy birthday, @klrahul11 ðŸŽ‚ pic.twitter.com/1Jgs9meAvm — ICC (@ICC) April 18, 2021

KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings is slated to play its third match in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) today against Delhi Capitals. Punjab has won one out of the two games that they have played so far at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium. In the first match against Rajasthan Royals, KL Rahul smashed an amazing 91 runs off just 50 balls with a strike rate of 182.00, which included 5 maximums and 7 boundaries. In the second match against Chennai Super Kings, Rahul was dismissed in an unlucky fashion as he was run out with a direct hit by Ravindra Jadeja.

(Image Credit: PunjabKings/Twitter)