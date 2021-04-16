KL Rahul Calls Wankhede Pitch 'sticky And Tacky' As CSK Defeats PBKS By 6 Wickets

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) registered their first victory of IPL 2021 and defeated the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 6 wickets. Chasing a low total of 107 runs, CSK achieved it in 15.4 overs. Following the defeat, Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul in a post-match conference called the Wankhede pitch 'sticky and tacky'. He also praised Deepak Chahar who achieved his career-best figures against the Punjab Kings.

"There's not much more to say. If any team loses five wickets in the first seven or eight overs, it's always going to be catch-up. They bowled well, we played some bad shots, that's how the game goes. It (pitch) was a lot more sticky and tacky than what it looked like. Credit to the CSK bowlers, they bowled in the right channels, Deepak with his knuckle balls got a couple of wickets, getting myself run-out doesn't help the team. Just the way we started, the pitch was still okay, it wasn't a 100-110 wicket, maybe 150-160 sort of a wicket. But, it's a good learning for us, hopefully, we can learn from these mistakes and come back stronger in the next game," said KL Rahul.

Richardson and Meredith were nervous in their first game- KL Rahul

KL Rahul also talked about the inclusion of Punjab's new recruits Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith. Both Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith went to plenty of runs in their first match against the Rajasthan Royals. However, in the match against Chennai Super Kings Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith looked slightly better from the last time as they asked many questions from their pace.

KL Rahul said, "The first game didn't go too well for those two (Richardson and Meredith), it was their first game and I am sure they were a bit nervous. That was the chat after the game as well, that's how IPL goes. It can be tough and cruel. Their plans were clear, they did execute it pretty well. It was good to see that they came back stronger this game and they gave us crucial breakthroughs. We'd like to review ourselves on the key points that we speak about before the game and if we stuck to those plans. Last game we got 220, this game we couldn't get even half of it. It's important that we learn from our mistakes and that's the sort of team we want to be."

PBKS next faces the SunRisers Hyderabad on April 21 at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. Going by the points table, after the completion of 8 matches, Royal Challengers Bangalore is the only side who have won both their matches and therefore they sit at the top of the table.

(Image Credits: iplt20.com)