KL Rahul Caps Off Disappointing Year With Embarrassing Record For A India Batsman In 2022

Even though Team India whitewashed Bangladesh in the recently concluded IND vs BAN Test series by a scoreline of 2-0, one batsman that had a disappointing run was stand-in captain KL Rahul. While the 30-year-old managed to get to his twenties in both innings of the first Test in Chattogram, he only managed scores of 10 and 2 respectively in the two innings of the second match in Dhaka.

With yet another single-digit score in the second innings of the second India vs Bangladesh Test match, Rahul registered an embarrassing record in the process. Following his dismissal on just two runs in the second innings of the second Test match, the 30-year-old is now the only Indian batsman to have more than 10 single-digit scores in 2022. Rahul has 11, while Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, and Mohammed Siraj have 10, 9, and 9 respectively.

KL Rahul ends 2022 on a disappointing note

2022 has undoubtedly been one of the worst years for KL Rahul in terms of stats as his overall average of 37.66 across all formats has fallen to just 25.68 this year, his worst since 2015. While the 30-year-old's conversion rate is not much of a problem as he has scored nine fifties and a hundred this year, it is his consistency that is a massive issue. With the ODI World Cup coming up next year, Rahul will hope to get back to form as soon as possible if he is to maintain his place in the team.

Team India whitewash Bangladesh 2-0 in Test series

Even though KL Rahul had another disappointing series against Bangladesh, Team India yet managed to register victories in both Tests. They won the first Test by a mammoth 188 runs before eking out a victory in the second match. Team India almost made a meal of the target as they were at 74/7 at one stage.

From that point on, Shreyas Iyer and R Ashwin registered an outstanding partnership for the eighth wicket. The duo added 71 runs, with Iyer ending his innings on 29* and Ashwin ending his innings on 42*. Following a fantastic Test series win against Bangladesh, Team India will now face Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series followed by a three-match ODI series.