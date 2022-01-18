KL Rahul Comments On Future As India's Next Test Skipper; 'Had The Opportunity To Lead...'

Indian cricketer KL Rahul is all set to lead India in his first assignment as the ODI skipper in the three-match series against South Africa, slated to commence at the Boland Park in Paarl. Ahead of the game, Rahul spoke to the media at a virtual press conference on Tuesday and shared his thoughts on various topics, including who will be the next Test captain of India. Rahul’s remarks come days after Virat Kohli announced his decision to step down from captaincy in Test cricket, following India’s 2-1 loss in the Test series against the Proteas.

Revealing his thoughts on his future as the next Test skipper of India, Rahul admitted he hasn’t given a thought on the same. “I had the opportunity to lead in Johannesburg. It was special even though the result didn’t go our way. It happens to me, I will try my best to carry on the legacy and give my best,” the skipper told reporters. Rahul got the chance to lead India in the second Test of the series at Johannesburg in the absence of Kohli who was suffering from back spasms. However, India ended up losing the Johannesburg Test, before losing the series at Cape Town, thereby ending the series in favour of the Proteas.

Will KL Rahul lead India in Test cricket ahead of Rohit Sharma?

Rahul became the 34th Test skipper of Team India at Johannesburg, and now that Kohli has relinquished his captaincy duties, it would be interesting for cricket enthusiasts to see who will lead the team in the longest format. India’s limited over skipper Rohit Sharma, who isn’t part of India’s tour of South Africa due to his hamstring injury, is the most likely candidate to captain the team in Test format. However, cricket lovers are also of the opinion that KL Rahul can also be a possible option as he can lead the team for a longer period of time.

Who are the other options for India's Test captaincy?

At the same time, many former cricketers have pitched in favour of young cricketers like Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer to become India's next Test skipper. Shreyas lead the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for two years before Pant took over the responsibility from him in the 2021 season. KL Rahul has also led the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL.

