KL Rahul Consults With Virat Kohli As India Bowl Out SA For 287 In 3rd ODI; Watch

KL Rahul-led team India is up against South Africa in the final ODI of the three-match series, currently underway at the Newlands cricket ground in Cape Town. While Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl first in the third ODI, he was later spotted having a few words with the former Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

This is the first series in seven years where Kohli is playing purely as a batter, having been relieved from the responsibility of leading the team across all formats. At the same time, the ongoing series also sees KL Rahul debuting as captain for the Indian ODI squad. The video of Rahul consulting with Kohli was shared by a social media user on Twitter and Indian cricket fans were enthralled to watch the former and current skipper together.

Watch KL Rahul consulting with Virat Kohli:

India chase 287 runs in 3rd ODI vs SA

Meanwhile, on the match front, India bowled out South Africa for a total of 287 runs on the scoreboard, as Prasidh Krishna finished with the maximum wickets. The young pacer dismissed three Proteas batters while Deepak Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah chipped in with two wickets each. While wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal removed one Proteas batter, skipper Temba Bavuma and Andile Phehlukwayo returned after getting run out. The hosts reached the competitive total courtesy of a century of 124 runs in 130 balls by Quinton de Kock.

At the time of writing this article, India has scored 41 runs with the loss of skipper Rahul’s wicket as opener Shikhar Dhawan and Kohli bat it out at the middle after eight overs. Kohli joined Dhawan in the fifth over of the match following Rahul’s wicket by Lungi Ngidi with 18 runs for India on the board. Kohli will look to earn the victory for India and end the much happening South Africa tour on a high.

(Instagram Image: @indiancricketground)