KL Rahul Covid-19 Donation: Fans Curious About PBKS Captain's Contribution To Indian Cause

India is still battling with the second wave of the coronavirus which has gripped the nation with an oxygen shortage crisis. After the IPL suspension news, members of the cricketing world have been trying their best to extend their support and spread awareness across India. With several donations coming forward from the IPL players, fans are curious about the KL Rahul donation for Covid-19.

The Punjab Kings captain had donated his personal cricketing equipment to Bharat Army to raise money for vulnerable children in need during the first year of the pandemic in 2020. The kit included KL Rahul’s signed 2019 World Cup bat along with his helmet, pads and gloves. The kit also included his Test, ODI and T20I match-worn jersey of Team India.

KL Rahul’s bat was auctioned for a price of INR 2,64,228. Rahul's helmet, pads and gloves were auctioned for a price of INR 1,22,677, INR 33,028 and INR 28,782 respectively. His ODI jersey was auctioned for INR 1,13,240, T20 jersey for INR 1,04,824 and Test jersey for INR 1,32,774. All the money raised from the auction went to the Aware Foundation which works to provide dispossessed, disadvantaged and vulnerable children in India the right to education.

KL Rahul injury before IPL suspension

Before the IPL suspension news, KL Rahul was diagnosed with acute appendicitis for which he underwent surgery in Mumbai as part of his medical treatment. The Punjab Kings had released a statement saying that Rahul complained of severe abdominal pain. After not responding to medication he was taken to the emergency room for further tests which revealed the problem of acute appendicitis after which the KL Rahul injury was treated by surgery.

As per Players Wiki, KL Rahul has a net worth of an estimated USD 4 million (approx. INR 28 crores) as of 2019. The in-form opener takes home an annual salary which is estimated to be USD 500,000 (approx. 3.5 crores) as per the central contract with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). In the IPL, Rahul earns INR 11 crores per season from Punjab Kings.

Cricketers started coming forward to donate after the IPL suspension inspired by the Pat Cummins donation. The cricketers donation for Covid-19 include players like Sheldon Jackson, Nicholas Pooran and Jaydev Unadkat donating part of their IPL salaries to fight the ongoing crisis. While Shikhar Dhawan has donated INR 20 lakh and all his man of the match prize money for buying oxygen cylinders, the Pandya brothers have donated 200 oxygen concentrators. SRH player Shreevats Goswami has also donated INR 90,000.

