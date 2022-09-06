KL Rahul, CSK And Yuvraj Singh Lead Tributes For Suresh Raina: 'Thank You, Mr. IPL'

Suresh Raina on Tuesday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket bringing an end to his IPL and domestic career. Back in 2020, Raina announced his retirement from international cricket just shortly after former India skipper MS Dhoni had brought down the curtains on his international career. Team India opener KL Rahul, former cricketer Irfan Pathan and Raina's former IPL team Chennai Super Kings took to social media to pay their tribute to the southpaw.

It has been an absolute honour to represent my country & state UP. I would like to announce my retirement from all formats of Cricket. I would like to thank @BCCI, @UPCACricket, @ChennaiIPL, @ShuklaRajiv sir & all my fans for their support and unwavering faith in my abilities 🇮🇳 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 6, 2022

Suresh Raina retires: Cricketer pay tribute to 'Mr.IPL'

Team India opener KL Rahul took to Twitter and thanked Suresh Raina for all the memories that he had given on and off the field . Meanwhile, Raina's former India teammate Irfan Pathan while paying tribute on Twitter wrote that he still wants to see the cover drives that became the trademark of his batting. Both Raina and Pathan will reuniuted once again playing for Indian Legends in the Road Safety World Series 2022. Yuvraj Singh and Cheteshwar Pujara also posted messages for Suresh Raina

Thank you for all the wonderful memories on and off the field. Wishing you the best for your future endeavours. 🫡 — K L Rahul (@klrahul) September 6, 2022

Good luck Brother for the future ahead. Wanna see those cover Cover drives still. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 6, 2022

Well done sureshi boy !! U gave it all 👍 aao phir legends khaliye 😁 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 6, 2022

Congratulations on a splendid career! Wish you the very best for your future 🤗 — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) September 6, 2022

Barring the 2016 and 2017 seasons, Suresh Raina had played every single match for Chennai Super Kings from 2008 to 2021. The 2021 edition of the IPL was Raina's final season at CSK before his release. During the IPL days, Raina was addressed as 'Mr. IPL' or 'Chinna Thala'. The CSK franchise in their tribute message to the former cricketer wrote, "The streets of Anbuden will never forget what Chinna Thala meant to each and every one of us! Thank You, Mr. IPL."

The streets of Anbuden will never forget what Chinna Thala meant to each and every one of us! Thank You, Mr. IPL! #ChinnaThalaForever #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 6, 2022

The one who was there when glory was etched in history! The one who made it happen!



Thank You for everything, Chinna Thala! 💛#Yellove #WhistlePodu 🦁 pic.twitter.com/9Olro0z0Bn — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 6, 2022

Suresh Raina career in numbers

Suresh Raina is one of the most successful players in IPL history. Overall he played 205 matches and scored a total of 5,528 runs. The former CSK star registered 39 half-centuries in the league along with one century. Raina averaged 32.52 and batted at a strike rate of 136.76 in the cash-rich league. Raina won four IPL titles with CSK with the last coming in 2021. The previous three trophies came in 2010, 2011, and 2018. The 35-year-old was then released by CSK ahead of the IPL 2022 auctions.

Coming to his numbers n domestic and international cricket, the southpaw retires from cricket having scored 6871 runs in 109 first-class games, 8078 runs in 302 list A games, and 8654 runs in 336 T20 matches. He began his senior domestic career for UP back in 2002-03, and made his international debut in 2005. In the white ball format, Raina while representing India played 226 ODIs, 78 T20Is scoring 5615 runs and 1605 runs respectively. In the longest format of the game, he featured in 18 Tests for India scoring 768 runs, .