KL Rahul Dispatches Ravindra Jadeja For Six During Day 2 Of Intra-squad Match | Watch

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul, who is part of the Test squad, dispatched all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for a six during Day 2 of intra-squad match simulation ahead of World Test Championship (WTC) final. The BCCI on Sunday shared the highlights from the practice game between teams led by skipper Virat Kohli and opener KL Rahul respectively. In one of the videos, KL Rahul could be seen hitting Ravindra Jadeja for a six straight over long-on as the left-hander bowled his usual wrist spin delivery.

On June 12, the BCCI had shared another video from the intra-squad match simulation, where Indian skipper Virat Kohli could be seen bowling an inswinger to KL Rahul. The video shows Kohli bowling a banana inswinger to KL Rahul which pitches at the yorker length. In the follow-up video, Rahul could be seen trying to hit the ball for a straight drive but barely manages to cross the mid-length of the pitch. Kohli was seen smiling during his run-up as he considers his bowling style to be very unorthodox and funny.

India's tour of England

The Indian squad is scheduled to play in the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, starting June 18 in Southampton. The inaugural edition of the WTC final will be played between June 18 and 22. The ICC has announced that if the match ends in a draw both teams will be declared joint winners of the first-ever WTC final. A reserve day has been kept as a precautionary measure against rain in case a day of play is lost.

The Virat Kohli-led side will also play a five-match Test series against England between August and September. The team is then expected to travel to the UAE for the remainder of IPL 2021, where they will most probably be joined by other international sides for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, which will likely be held in the UAE due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in India.

(Image Credit: PTI/AP/IndianCricketTeam/Insta)

