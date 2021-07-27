KL Rahul Eager To Play Test Series Against England, Says 'I've Learnt From My Mistakes'

Indian batsman KL Rahul is eager to make a comeback in Test cricket after a gap of two long years. Rahul, while speaking to BCCI.TV, said he has "learnt from his mistakes" and is raring to go out and do the job for his team in the upcoming series against England. The wicketkeeper-batsman said when he got dropped from the team in 2018, he went back and discussed with his coaches where he was faltering, adding "failure always makes you strong and more focused about the game."

"When I got dropped in 2018, I had to go back and discuss with coaches, watched a lot of videos to see where I was faltering, and try to correct that. I’m happy, time off from Test cricket (has helped). As they say, failure makes you strong, makes you more focused and determined about the game. It’s no different for me. I’m looking forward to the opportunities, trying to stay a lot calmer and more disciplined," Rahul said while speaking to BCCI.TV.

"I’ve always been confident. I’ve never really worried about confidence. It’s my self-belief that has gotten me so far, but it’s about maintaining a calm head, learning from your mistakes, and taking them too seriously. I’m just enjoying my game. I’ve made mistakes, I’ve learnt from them. I get stronger. Like I said this is a good opportunity again, hopefully, fingers crossed I can go out there and do the job for the team," KL Rahul added.

Will Rahul get a chance?

Rahul last featured in the Test squad back in 2019, when India played a two-game away series against the West Indies team. Rahul was part of both teams and scored a total of 101 runs at an average of 25.25. The 29-year-old scored 44 runs in the first innings of the first Test match and backed that up with a 38. However, in the second match, Rahul faltered in both innings, scoring just 13 and 6 runs, respectively. He was later dropped from the team and did not play a single game in the World Test Championship from thereon.

With Shubman Gill out of the Test team owing to his injury, Rahul has a pretty good chance of making comeback in tests. Rahul kept wickets for the Indians during the three-day practice game against County Select XI between July 20 and July 22, where he also scored a magnificent century in the first innings. It would be interesting to see if Rahul gets a chance to play in the five-match series in England given that the BCCI has confirmed the inclusion of Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav as replacements, both in red-hot form at the moment.

Image: PTI

