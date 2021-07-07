KL Rahul, Evin Lewis Gain In Latest ICC T20I Player Rankings, Virat Kohli Retains 6th Spot

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has managed to retain the sixth spot in the ICC Men's T20I Player rankings update announced on Wednesday by the apex-cricketing body. Indian batsman KL Rahul has climbed one position to take the seventh spot right below his skipper, while West Indies star Evin Lewis moved a place up to 9th position. Lewis had entered the top-10 in the T20I Player rankings last week following his stellar performance against South Africa in the five-match T20I series. South African keeper-batsman Quinton de Kock has moved nine places up to take the 13th position in the latest update.

🔺 After entering the top 10 last week, @windiescricket opener Evin Lewis moves up a spot on the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's T20I Batting Rankings. pic.twitter.com/TugCjFugmb — ICC (@ICC) July 7, 2021

Among the bowlers, Dwayne Bravo reclaimed his position in the top-50 T20I bowler rankings as he moved from 95th position to 44th. George Linde (43rd position) and Lungi Ngidi (56th position) also gained among the bowlers after South Africa's 3-2 win against West Indies in the recently-concluded T20I series. West Indies bowler Obed McKoy has also moved up to take the 53rd spot courtesy of his nine wickets in the series.

ODI rankings update

Meanwhile, England all-rounder Chris Woakes has achieved a career-best third position among the bowlers in the ICC Men's ODI Player rankings following his incredible performance against Sri Lanka in the white-ball series. England bowlers David Willey and Tom Curran have also gained in the recent rankings update as they acquired 37th and 68th positions respectively.

England's Test captain Joe Root also saw his position improve in the recently updated ODI Player rankings as he moved to 13th place with a series-defining aggregate of 147 runs. Sri Lanka captain Kusal Perera also gained one place to move to the 41st position. Dhananjaya de Silva has gained 10 slots to reach 74th position after the three-match ODI series against England.

(Image Credit: KLRLIFELINE/Twitter/AP/PTI)

