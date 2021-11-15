KL Rahul Excited To Work With Rahul Dravid, Says 'opportunity To Get Better As Cricketers'

Indian T20I vice-captain KL Rahul has expressed his thoughts on working with the newly appointed head coach of Indian cricket team Rahul Dravid, ahead of the first T20I match against New Zealand on November 17. Following the conclusion of India’s campaign at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, former India A and India Under-19 coach Dravid took over Team India’s baton from the outgoing coach Ravi Shastri. As the Indian squad for the T20I series against the Kiwis was announced, KL Rahul was promoted to the role of India’s vice-captain while Rohit Sharma became the full-time captain of the Indian T20I squad.

Meanwhile, on being asked about his new role for Team India by ANI, Rahul admitted that despite the added responsibility, he has enjoyed the responsibility of handling a team as he mentioned the most important job to do will be creating a happy and welcoming environment in the Indian dressing room. Expressing his feelings on working with Rahul Dravid during the virtual press conference, the newly appointed T20I deputy skipper said, “We all know how big a name Rahul Dravid is, we have a great opportunity to learn from him and get better as cricketers. When it comes to coaching, I have played a couple of games with India A setup, he is somebody who has a great understanding of the game and creates an atmosphere where everybody is comfortable. He has always been a team man”. He added that he is looking forward to the next two weeks with the new coaching staff.

KL Rahul's thoughts on Hardik Pandya's exclusion from T20I series against New Zealand

Rahul also spoke about the exclusion of Indian allrounder Hardik Pandya from the T20I squad against New Zealand by saying he honestly doesn’t have any idea why Pandya has been excluded. He further added Pandya knows whatever he needs to do and what is expected from him by the team because he is smart enough to understand that. Meanwhile, India vs New Zealand T20I series kicks off from the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on November 17, with many new faces set to ply their trades for India.

Indian squad for three-match T20I series against New Zealand

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj.

With inputs from ANI

Image: Instagram/@indiancricketteam