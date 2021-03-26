KL Rahul Fires Back At Critics, Explains 'Shut Out The Noise' Celebration After Century

KL Rahul came out all guns blazing in India vs England 2nd ODI as the Karnataka batsmen register his 5th ODI century on Friday. The 28-year-old suffered from a slump in form slump during the T20 series which saw him register 1, 0, 0, and 14 in the first four matches. Leading to such poor form, KL Rahul was dropped out of the team for the final T20I. However, he has managed to roar back in a fantastic fashion by playing two important knocks for the team in both the ODIs.

KL Rahul century vs England

Kl Rahul seems to be a completely different player in One Day Internationals as the star batsmen recorded an impactful half-century scoring 62 runs in the 1st ODI. After finding his touch with the bat, The Karnataka-born player has followed up on his first fine knock by recording an amazing century in the second ODI.

The right-handed batsman helped steady India's ship after the early dismissals of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan by forming an important 121-run with Virat Kohli. He started to pick up the pace after the skipper was sent back into the hut as him and Rishabh Pant took on the English bowlers. Rahul went on to score 108 runs from 114 deliveries helping India gain a dominant position before losing to Tom Curran.

After completing his awaited century, the wicket-keeper batsman celebrated his 100 by raising his bat towards the Indian dugout. Later one, The Punjab Kings' batter kept his bat and helmet on the ground and placed his hands on the ears whiling closing his eyes. In the post innings interview, KL Rahul went on to comment on his gesture after the scintillating century and said how it was a gesture to shut out the noise. He said, "It is just to shut out the noise, not to disrespect anyone. There are people out there who try to pull you down, at times you need to neglect them. So that's just a message to shut out that noise."

Ind vs Eng live: India vs England score

India ended their first innings with a mighty 337 on board as Rishab Pant took all the English bowlers to the clears. Hardik Pandya took up the mettle after Rishab Pant's departure and followed up by tonking the Englishman across all corners of the ground. His quickfire 16-ball 35 helped India Break the 330 run barrier with ease as the Indian bowlers have a healthy total to defend.

Virat Kohli's men have a great score to their name but will wary of the strong English batting lineup that bat's deep as they aim to win the second ODI on Friday.