KL Rahul Gives Hints On India's Playing XI For 1st ODI; Confirms He Will Open

Ahead of the 1st ODI against South Africa at the Boland Park in Paarl, Indian skipper for the upcoming series, KL Rahul addressed the media and detailed the possible team combinations. Speaking to the media, KL Rahul confirmed that he will be opening the innings under Rohit Sharma's absence “I have batted at different positions in the last 14-15 months. But now that Rohit is not available, I will be opening the innings" he said with experienced opening batter Shikhar Dhawan likely to partner him. Virat Kohli will likely play at the number three spot with Shreyas Iyer or Suryakumar Yadav likely to fill in the number four spot.

Rishabh Pant is likely to keep wickets ahead of Ishan Kishan and play at number five, with Venkatesh Iyer to play at number six.KL Rahul confirmed that Venkatesh Iyer will play as the sixth bowling option "He is an exciting prospect. A fast-bowling allrounder is always an asset. It is a great opportunity for him. The sixth bowling option will be crucial in ODIs and it will provide a great opportunity for him."

Pitch for IND vs SA ODIs will be of advantage for spinners: KL Rahul

KL Rahul also confirmed that the pitch for the first IND vs SA ODI series will have assistance for spinners and that R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal will play a huge role "Every venue is different. The Boland Park pitch will have some assistance for spinners. Ashwin is coming back. Chahal has been doing well. In the first two games, they will be important for us." thus making them the number seven and eight.

India will operate with three seamers for their first ODI against South Africa with senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah a likely pick. Meanwhile, two among Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar or Mohammed Siraj are most likely to might play.

India vs South Africa: India Squad

India ODI Squad: KL Rahul (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini.

Image: PTI