KL Rahul Heaps Praise On Rohit Sharma's Captaincy Ahead Of NZ Series; 'He's Really Good'

Team India's opening batter KL Rahul on Monday lavished praise on Rohit Sharma and expressed his excitement to play under his captaincy in the upcoming T20 series slated to start from November 17. The India vs New Zealand T20I series is scheduled to take place from November 17 to November 21.

Speaking at the press conference, KL Rahul stated that Rohit Sharma brings a lot of calm in the dressing room, and that it will be 'exciting' to see what kind of goal he sets for the team in the upcoming weeks. BCCI has appointed Rohit Sharma as the captain of Team India in T20 format and KL Rahul as his deputy. As reported by PTI, KL Rahul said,

"We have all seen him in the IPL and his stats are for everybody to see. He has a great understanding of the game and tactically he is really good and that is why he has been able to achieve what he has as a leader. He will bring a lot of calm into the dressing room. The next few weeks will be exciting to know what kind of goals he has for the team and what kind of template we are looking to play."

KL Rahul further stated, "In a team sport it is always a collective effort and decision. The job of the leadership group is to ensure that everybody is clear about their roles and feeling secure in the team and it will be an exciting challenge to create that kind of atmosphere."

KL Rahul excited to work with Team India's new Head Coach Rahul Dravid

The India vs New Zealand bilateral series will mark the start of Rahul Dravid's coaching tenure for the Men in Blue. During the press conference, KL Rahul also expressed his thoughts on working with the newly appointed head coach of Indian cricket team, Rahul Dravid.

"Look, obviously I've been very fortunate I have known Rahul Dravid for a long time. As a youngster I did pick his brain and try and understand the game better and understanding the art of batting better from him. Has been very helpful to all of us back home in Karnataka", said Rahul.

"As a coach he has been with the boys around the country and to have him in the set up is a great opportunity to learn from, we all know what a big name he is and the kind of things he has done for our country", Rahul said about the new head coach ahead of the first T20 on Wednesday.

