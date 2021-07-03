KL Rahul Heaps Praise On Virat Kohli's Captaincy Skills; 'He Has Unbelievable Ability'

Amidst the ongoing debate on social media to strip Virat Kohli from captaincy following his defeats in the critical matches of ICC tournaments, KL Rahul has lauded Team India's skipper. KL Rahul in an interview with Forbes India also talked about the difference in captaincy skills between MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. Notably, the Punjab Kings skipper is currently in the United Kingdom and enjoying his break ahead of the Test series against England.

KL Rahul on Virat Kohli's captaincy

Talking about leadership skills, KL Rahul hailed Virat Kohli and said that he is a different captain whose skills are beyond '100'.

"I have played under Virat Kohli, he is a different sort of captain. He is very passionate. He operates at 200. 100 is the best you possibly can be at, he operates at 200. He has an unbelievable ability to carry the other 10 guys and pulls them from 100 to 200.

KL Rahul gives special mention to MS Dhoni

“The minute anyone says ‘captain’, the first name that comes into anybody’s mind from our generation, our era, will be MS Dhoni. We have all played a lot of cricket under him. Yes, he has won a lot of big tournaments and done so many amazing things for the country but the biggest achievement any captain can have is have the respect of your teammates and any of us will happily take a bullet for him without a second thought,” added KL Rahul.

"One thing I have learned from him is how humble he has been through ups and downs, how he has always put his country over everything else is just unbelievable,” he added.

Kapil Dev Backs Virat Kohli & Team Over Heartbreaking ICC Losses

Amidst criticism being aimed at Team India following the WTC Final defeat, veteran all-rounder Kapil Dev has come out in support of Virat Kohli & Co. Ever since Team India lost the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final against New Zealand, people on social media are raising questions on Virat Kohli's captaincy and Team India's record in handling the pressure in critical ICC tournament matches. Now, Kapil Dev in a conversation with a YouTube channel Sports Yaari countered those who are raising fingers on Team India and asked whether 'it is any less' that the team always reaches the business ends of various important tournaments.

