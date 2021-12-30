KL Rahul Highlights His Biggest Contribution For Team India In Overseas Test Conditions

KL Rahul was once again in top form scoring a 123-run knock in the first innings and followed it up with 23 as India beat South Africa in the India vs South Africa 1st Test in Centurion. Speaking at the post-match presentation, the player-of-the-match attributed his overseas Test success in recent times to discipline.

"Don't think I've made too many technical changes. It's about my mindset, how calm and patient I am and how disciplined I have gotten in Test cricket. I have worked a little bit on my technique. I worked really hard on my game when I was out of the team for a couple of years. It's all coming pretty nicely now. Discipline I've shown has been the biggest contribution for me in terms of performing away from India and being consistent." he said.

When asked as to what is his secret to success, KL Rahul said that he wanted to get the team off to a good start and did what he did best and is happy with his performance "It was just grit and determination, I really wanted to get my team off a good start. On a challenging pitch, the opening partnership is very crucial to set the tone for the team. I went out there, tried to do my best and really happy with the performance."

IND vs SA: KL Rahul credits fast bowling unit for team's consistent performances

It was not just a KL Rahul show, but India’s fast bowlers too played a large role in Team India's first-ever historic win at the Centurion. Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers grabbing eight wickets while Bumrah claimed five. Hailing the pacers KL Rahul said, "Really happy with the way Shami bowled and the way other guys chipped in as well. He (Shami) gets the ball to do a little bit extra and got the results this game. He (Shami) kept us on the park a little lesser. We have a great fast bowling unit. They have shown a lot of heart, not just today but the 2-3 years that we have been playing. Our consistent performance has been because of what our fast bowlers have been able to do in different conditions."

India is now 1-0 up in the series with the second of the three-match IND vs SA Test series will begin at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on 3 January 2022.

Image: AP