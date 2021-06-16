KL Rahul Ignores WTC Final Disappointment, Impresses Fans With Stylish Picture

Although he is a part of the Indian squad that has travelled to England, batsman KL Rahul has not found a place in the India squad for WTC Final. The senior batsman has not been a part of the Indian Test side since 2019 after his tour of the West Indies ended in a disappointing fashion. However, with his stellar record in white-ball cricket and his brilliant performance during the IPL 2021 and the India vs England series from earlier in the year, Rahul is sure to make it to the ODI/T20I squads for the upcoming series against the English.

KL Rahul poses ahead of India vs New Zealand WTC Final

Indian batsman KL Rahul looked unfazed after missing the cutoff for the historic India vs New Zealand WTC Final which begins on Friday, June 18 in Southampton, UK. The 29-year-old showed off some looks as he posed for pictures ahead of the big event, even announcing his first-ever commercial collaboration with rumoured girlfriend, Athiya Shetty. Stylish and suave as ever, Rahul rocket the street look, wearing a simple white t-shirt and black pants along with a pair of sunglasses as he walked around the alleyways of presumably, Southampton.

Last seen in action during an Indian Premier League 2021 match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 30, Rahul is now gearing up for a return to cricket after spending some time recovering from an injury. Rahul, who captains the Punjab Kings franchise in the IPL, was ruled out of the tournament after he complained of severe stomach ache during his match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He was later treated for appendicitis. Having made a full recovery, Rahul has joined Team India in the UK and will hope to represent the country once again.

KL Rahul girlfriend

French luxury eyewear brand roped in Indian cricketer KL Rahul and his rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty as its new brand ambassadors. The pair have been hired to promote NUMI Paris' new handcrafted eyewear collection - marking their first time working together since rumours of their relationship starting making the rounds some time ago. Both, Rahul and Shetty took to their official Instagram handle to share the news about their partnership with the brand, where they shared a picture of them together sporting stylish sunglasses.

India squad for WTC Final

Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin. Ravindra Jadeja. Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Siraj

