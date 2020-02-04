KL Rahul Looks In Great Shape As Team India Prepare To Take On New Zealand In ODI Series

KL Rahul is in the form of his life. He is one of India’s key players in the ODI series against New Zealand. The newly appointed Kings XI Punjab skipper is set to keep in the upcoming ODI series. He will bat in the middle order despite injuries to Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma. KL Rahul is one of the fittest players in the Indian team. The Karnataka batsman shared a glimpse of his rigorous training routine on Twitter.

KL Rahul in fine shape ahead NZ vs Ind ODI

Stronger every set 💪 pic.twitter.com/QslddDjlsM — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) February 4, 2020

KL Rahul's impressive form

KL Rahul has been in fine form so far on the New Zealand tour. He will look to make the most of it when India kickstart the ODI leg of the tour on Wednesday. KL Rahul was the highest run-getter in the Ind vs NZ T20I series. He scored 224 runs which included two half-centuries. With KL Rahul playing as a designated keeper after the continued failures of Rishabh Pant, the onus is on the Kings XI skipper to not just be a safe pair of hands behind the stumps. He would also look to add some final touches to the Indian innings in the death overs with his batting. In his only match at No. 5 in the India vs Australia series, KL Rahul smashed a 52-ball 80 to guide India to a massive total of 340 in their 50 overs. It helped them level the series.

NZ vs Ind ODI Schedule

The NZ vs Ind ODI schedule includes three ODIs, starting with the one in Hamilton on Wednesday. The second NZ vs Ind ODI will be played on Saturday at Auckland. A potential NZ vs Ind ODI series decider will be played on Tuesday at Mount Maunganui. Post the ODI leg, India will face New Zealand in a two-match Test series. After which, India will head home for the Indian Premier League (IPL).

