KL Rahul Issues Fitness Clarification Ahead Of Zimbabwe Tour After Testing Covid Positive

Indian opener KL Rahul issued a statement regarding his fitness after being left out of the ODI squad for the Zimbabwe series. Rahul, who earlier missed the white-ball series against South Africa and the subsequent tour of England, said in his statement that his recent diagnosis of COVID-19 has pushed things back a couple of weeks.

Rahul was supposed to return to the Indian squad for the away series against West Indies but his COVID-19 diagnosis ruled him out of the team.

Rahul was slated to captain the Indian team against South Africa in absence of Rohit Sharma, however, an untimely groin injury ruled him out of the series. Rahul underwent successful surgery in June and had begun his recovery process at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru with the hope of returning to national duty for the West Indies series.

However, the talismanic Indian batter contracted COVID-19 as he was getting ready for a return and was forced to isolate himself.

Rahul said that his aim is to recover as quickly as possible and be available for selection as soon as possible. Rahul said he cannot wait to make a return to the national team.

"Hey guys. I wanted to clarify a couple of things about my health and fitness. My surgery in June was successful, and I had begun training with the hope of returning to national duty for the teams tour of the West Indies. Unfortunately, as I was nearing a return to full fitness, I tested positive for COVID - 19," Rahul said.

This naturally pushes things back by a couple of weeks, but I aim to recover as quickly as possible, and be available for selection as soon as I can. To represent the national team is the highest honour, and I cannot wait to get out there back in blue. See you soon," he added.

India vs Zimbabwe

The BCCI on Saturday announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match series against Zimbabwe. Shikhar Dhawan has been named the captain of the side in absence of senior players including the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, etc.

India's squad for 3 ODIs against Zimbabwe: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

