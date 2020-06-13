KL Rahul, Jadeja, Pujara Served NADA Notice For Failing To Disclose Their Whereabouts

Five centrally contracted Indian cricketers -- KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Chheteshwar Pujara, Deepti Sharma & Smriti Mandhana

received notices from National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) for whereabouts clause violations.

'We have sent notices': Naveen Agarwal

NADA Director General Naveen Agarwal confirmed to Republic TV: "We have sent notices to all nationally accredited sports persons who have not submitted their whereabouts. We have sent notices to 41 national/international level Indian athletes including five Indian cricketers for violating NADA's wherabouts clause or not able to provide their whereabouts in time."

NADA DG refused to divulge the names of the cricketers saying the investigation was on and revealing the names would be premature. "Since we have already got a reply from BCCI on players behalf (citing password glitch as reason). The response appears to be satisfactory for the time being. But NADA will further investigate into this matter. No one should take this (informing his/her whereabouts in time) lightly even during the lockdown period," he cautioned.

But NADA sources confirmed to Republic TV the names of the five cricketers. "This was a warning to them. Repeated violation would attract a punishment. Since NADA appears to be satisfied with BCCI's explanation, thet are likely to be let go with a warning," the source told Republic TV.

It is worth mentioning that BCCI and all centrally contracted Indian players - international or domestic players now come under the NADA as per the ICC and the WADA rules and requirements and hence all players have to declare their whereabouts with proof as and when asked by NADA.

BCCI and NADA were at the loggerheads for a long time on this issue as many Indian cricketers and successive BCCI top brass refused to come under NADA saying the system the dope collection methods and testings at NADA were not upto the mark or fool proof. It was under the strict instruction of World Anti Doping Agency and ICC that BCCI had to comply on the matter.