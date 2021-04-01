KL Rahul Jokingly Opens 'appointments' For New 'profession'; Jimmy Neesham Trolls Him

The popularity of the Indian cricket team’s stars is not restricted to their on-field exploits alone. The players are also active on social media, and share numerous updates of their life, right from their daily activities like workouts to some quirky posts. Recently, KL Rahul shared such a post joking about taking appointments as a hairstylist.

KL Rahul jokes on new ‘profession’

KL Rahul posted a snap on Instagram on Wednesday, where one could see him seated in a salon, with the apron on him and a scissor in his hand.

The post impressed his fans and netizens and among those who like the post, apart from Natasa Stankovic, Anushka and Akansha Ranjan, was his rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty’s father Suniel Shetty. \

However, Jimmy Neeshan had a funny comment on the post. After stating that the Indian player was ‘way cooler’ than him, the New Zealand cricketer quipped over the Karnataka batsman pairing his sandals with socks.

Netizen too had a hearty laugh over it.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul showcased an amazing comeback in the recently concluded series against England. After a torrid series in the T20I matches, where he struggled as an opening batsman, the swashbuckling batsman scored a century and a fifty in the three-match ODIs. His knocks of 108 and 62* helped India win the series, and achieving wins in each of the formats.

The team now move to the Indian Premier League, where KL Rahul will be leading the Punjab Kings franchise.

