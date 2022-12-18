KL Rahul-led India Remove Four Quick Wickets On Day 5 To Clinch First Test By 188 Runs

The Indian cricket team clinched victory at Chattogram on Sunday by removing four quick wickets and bowling out Bangladesh in the fourth innings total of 324 runs. India wrapped the first Test after just 50 minutes of play on the final day and went 1-0 up in the two-match Test series. More importantly, India notched up valuable points in the ICC World Test Championship in a bid to reach the WTC final, slated to be held in 2023.

Allrounder Axar Patel finished the innings with the best figures of 4/77, as Bangladesh fell 188 runs short of the fourth innings target of 513 runs set by India. Alongside Patel, wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav returned with the figures of 3/73, while Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, and Ravichandran Ashwin took one wicket each. Earlier in the innings, Bangladeshi skipper Shakib Al Hasan was dismissed with an individual score of 84 runs, whereas Zakir Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto hit 100 and 67 runs respectively.

Kuldeep Yadav becomes Player of the Match for all-round show

It is pertinent to mention that Yadav was presented with the Player of the Match award for his all-around contribution to the game. Yadav scored 40 runs in the first innings and helped India reach a total of 404 runs. Pujara scored 90 off 203 runs, while Shreyas Iyer’s 86 off 192 took India to a strong first-innings total.

Cheteshwar Pujara registers his fastest-ever Test century

Bangladesh was bowled out on 150 runs in the second innings, courtesy of the chinaman’s 5/40 and Mohammed Siraj’s 3/20 in 13 overs. In the third innings, meanwhile, India further bettered their lead after Shubman Gill (110 off 152) registered his first-ever Test century for India. At the same time, Pujara went on to hit his fastest-ever Test century, which was also his first hundred in over three years.

With a 512 runs lead, Indian captain KL Rahul decided to declare the third innings late on Day 3 of the match. While fans questioned Rahul’s call to declare with two days remaining in the game, the Indian bowlers performed brilliantly to prove the decision right. Both teams will now lock in the final Test of India’s tour of Bangladesh 2022 at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium.