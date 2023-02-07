KL Rahul Makes Huge Claim Ahead Of India Vs Australia First Test; 'I Am Ready To Do It'

Indian Test vice-captain KL Rahul spoke to reporters in Nagpur ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 and made a notable revelation about his role in the Indian Test playing XI. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, two days ahead of the India vs Australia, first Test match, Rahul claimed that he is ready to bat in the middle order if required. Rahul opens the batting for India in the longer format alongside captain Rohit Sharma, but will now face competition from Shubman Gill.

Ahead of the upcoming four-match Test series, Rahul has been linked with speculations about being dropped down in the batting lineup to make way for Gill at the top. It is pertinent to mention that KL has been struggling with bad form lately now in red-ball cricket. On the other hand, Gill has emerged as a massive force for India across all formats in the last year and is a favorite to open against the Aussies.

Here's what KL Rahul said

Speaking at the pre-match press-conference, Rahul said, “If the team wants to me to bat in the middle, I am ready to do it.” Gill has played a total of 13 Test so far and scored his maiden Test hundred against Bangladesh in December. Meanwhile, Rahul has opened for India in 72 innings so far and has scored 2513 runs out of his career tally of 2604 Test runs while opening. The vice-captain has also hit seven centuries and 12 fifties at the position.

Rohit Sharma-led India Test squad for Border Gavaskar Trophy

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav

Australia’s squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith (vc), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

India vs Australia, four-match Test series: Check full schedule