KL Rahul May Keep Wickets In Practice Match Before England Tests As Pant, Saha Unavailable

Karnataka batsman KL Rahul is expected to keep the wickets for Team India when they lock horns against Select County XI for a three-day warm-up match, starting from Tuesday, July 20. India's regular wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month and is currently under a 10-day mandatory quarantine period, which has ruled him out of the practice game. Backup wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha was also sent into isolation after coming in close contact with another COVID-19 positive staff member, allowing Rahul to return to the Test squad, even if only for a warmup game.

Pant out of quarantine but Rahul likely to keep wickets

According to ESPNcricinfo, Rahul is likely to perform the keeper-batsman role in the three-day warmup game ahead of the five-match Test series against England. Rishabh Pant has reportedly completed his mandatory quarantine but, will most probably stay away from Team India's practice game in Durham. Earlier, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah informed that Rishabh Pant, along with another member of the support staff, had tested COVID positive and was being isolated at a friend's home in the United Kingdom. Pant was also asymptomatic, according to Shah, and will most likely reappear after testing negative for COVID-19.

The Indian Test players were given a break of one month following their unsuccessful stint at the World Test Championship final last month, where they lost against New Zealand. The Indian players dispersed across Europe after the conclusion of the WTC final on June 23. The players were supposed to regroup on Friday, July 16, in England for the upcoming Test series against the hosts.

The Indian team, led by Captain Virat Kohli, will play a five-match Test series against England scheduled from August 4. The series will also mark the start of the World Test Championship's next cycle. The high-octane battle will last a month as Kohli and his team attempt to end their Test series win drought in England. The last time India visited England for a Test series, the hosts defeated them by 4-1.

Image: PTI

