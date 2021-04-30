KL Rahul needs 113 more runs to reach THIS important milestone in IPL cricket

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper KL Rahul is just 113 runs away from completing 3,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rahul has 2,887 runs in the IPL, which has scored at an average of 45.10 in 78 innings. If Rahul reaches the milestone in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League, he will become the second-fastest batsman and the first Indian to achieve the feat. Chris Gayle holds the record for the fastest 3,000 IPL runs, which the West Indies batting powerhouse achieved in just 75 innings. David Warner currently holds the record for the second-fastest 3,000 IPL runs, which the Australian batsman scored in 94 innings.

KL Rahul is one of the most prolific batsmen to ever play the Indian Premier League. He currently sits at the number 18 position on the list of all-time top-scorers in IPL history. Last year, the 29-year-old became the fastest Indian batsman to reach 2,000 IPL runs. Rahul battered former Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar's record to reach the milestone. Rahul achieved the milestone in just 60 innings, whereas Sachin had reached the same record in 63 innings. Once against Chris Gayle acquires the top spot on the list of fastest 2,000 IPL runs, which he achieved in just 48 innings.

KL Rahul in IPL

As far as the IPL 2021 is concerned, KL Rahul is having a great run with the bat unlike his team, which again is hanging at the bottom of the points table. While KL Rahul is in the race for most runs in the season, his team Punjab Kings is trying hard to consolidate a place in the top four, which as of now seems extremely difficult given the performance of the side in the past couple of matches.

Punjab Kings is slated to play Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) today in Ahmedabad. The head-to-head record between both teams gives Punjab Kings an edge over RCB as the side has won 14 out of the 26 matches that they have played in the IPL.

(Image Credit: PTI)

