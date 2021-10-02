KL Rahul Not Out: Gautam Gambhir Slams Third Umpire's Decision As KKR Lose Crucial Game

Gautam Gambhir expressed disappointment after KL Rahul was given a reprieve by the third umpire during the IPL 2021 clash between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at Dubai International Stadium on Friday. KKR made PBKS work hard for their win and the results could have been different had skipper KL Rahul been given out after he was caught by Rahul Tripathi in the penultimate over of the contest.

IPL 2021: Gautam Gambhir slams the third umpire for poor decision

"That was a shocker, this can end someone's campaign. He shouldn't have seen the replay more than once, it just looked out. Even if they had got KL Rahul out, things would have been different. We cannot have these kinds of shockers in the IPL," said Gautam Gambhir while speaking on the Star Sports' post-match show.

With 11 runs needed off nine deliveries, KL Rahul played a hook shot off a short delivery bowled by pacer Shivam Mavi towards the mid-wicket boundary as Rahul Tripathi who was fielding at the boundary line ran and completed a diving catch forward. However, the on-field umpires referred the matter to the third umpire who made the decision in the favor of the batsman after having gone through multiple replays even though it appeared as if the fielder had got his fingers underneath the ball cleanly without making any contact with the ground.

PBKS vs KKR: Punjab keep their playoff hopes alive

Kolkata Knight Riders were restricted to 165/7 from their 20 overs after Punjab skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bowl first. Opener Venkatesh Iyer played a blistering knock of a 49-ball 67 at a strike rate of 136.73 including nine boundaries and a maximum as Rahul Tripathi (34) and Nitish Rana (31) played supporting knocks.

In reply, captain Rahul and Mayank Agarwal ensured a brisk start for PBKS with a 70-run opening stand. Lokesh Rahul played an anchor's role to near perfection before his dismissal in the final over for an outstanding 55-ball 67. His dismissal did not have much impact on Punjab's run chase as they completed the formalities by five wickets and three balls left.

By the virtue of this win, Punjab Kings now find themselves at the fifth position with five wins from 12 matches and 10 points to their tally but more importantly, the 2014 finalists have kept their playoff hopes alive.